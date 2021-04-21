Due to the pandemic, most of us have not been able to hit the gym or follow a regular workout routine. The work-from-home system also has us munching on more snacks than before. In such a scenario, keeping a check on carb intake has become quite the task for most people. To make it easier for those who want to stay healthy without compromising on taste, we have some yummy recipes for you. These low-carb recipes that are perfect for dinner will not only satiate your hunger, but also keep you fit. Take a look at some amazing low-carb dinner recipes.

7 Low-Carb Dinner Options For You:

Lauki, Tomato And Capsicum Salad

This amazing combination makes for a delicious salad option. Made with boiled bottle gourd, capsicum, tomatoes, lettuce and pudina chutney, this salad recipe is just what you are looking for. It is rich in nutrients, but has minimal carbohydrates and fat. Learn how to make it. Click here for recipe.

Broccoli Stew

Not your usual dinner menu but it is oh-so-nutritious. The light preparation is made with a combination of broccoli and coconut milk and is rich in fibre, folate, vitamin C, K and A. Here's the recipe for it.

Paneer Bhurji

Yes, Paneer Bhurji or scramble can be on your list even if you are cutting down on your carbohydrates content. Paneer is rich in proteins, but has fewer carbs. To add flavours, kasuri methi, tomatoes and other desired spices can be added. Here are the steps to make paneer bhurji.

Eggplant Salad

Here's one more lip-smacking salad recipe that you can cook for dinner. The salad can be decorated with a dressing of vinegar, soya sauce and garlic. Voila, you have a delicious dish ready! Click here for recipe.

Chicken Ball And Spinach Soup

The mouth-watering delicacy is a must for every chicken lover. It is absolutely fitting for people on a diet as the soup contains nutritious veggies, but minimal fats and carbs. Check out the recipe.

Lettuce Wrapped Cottage Cheese

As the name suggests, this particular dish has everything healthy. Cottage cheese, or as we call it - paneer, is a favourite among all. It has fewer carbs but more proteins. Lettuce serves as a source of Vitamin K. The recipe for this appetizing dinner alternative is right here.

Paneer Kathi Roll With Besan Ki Roti

This nutrient-rich snack option is filling, delectable and low in carb content. It is made with the goodness of paneer, non-starchy greens, seasonal vegetables, and healthy flours. Read the recipe here.

Now, you have an entire list of low-carb food that you can prepare throughout the week. Which one will you opt for first? Tell us in the comment section below.