Breakfast is referred to as the most important meal of the day. Why? Because as the name suggests, breakfast breaks the overnight fast and gives our body the required energy it needs. Due to our hectic schedules during the week, many of us skip breakfast or eat a very light meal. But why miss a chance to make ourselves a perfect Indian street-style breakfast over the weekend? Indian street food is known for its bold flavors and spices, and there's no way one can say no to it. Since the weekend is just around the corner, we have got your breakfast plans sorted. Make a wholesome meal for you and your family and relish the taste of Indian street food with these recipes.





Here Are 6 Easy Indian Street-Style Breakfast Ideas For The Weekend:

1. Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji is one of the most popular Indian snacks, especially in Maharashtra. It is a delicious combination of different vegetables cooked and mashed together, which is served with soft and fluffy pav bread. Just scoop in the tasty bhaji with pav and enjoy the zesty flavours. For the full recipe, click here.

Add a small piece of butter over the bhaji. Photo Credit: istock

2. Vada Pav

Another dish that is absolutely loved in Maharashtra is vada pav. This dish is so popular that you will find a vada pav vendor in every nook and corner in Mumbai and Pune. But if you haven't got a chance to taste it, you can simply make it at home with pav bread filled with deep-fried potato vadas. Don't forget to have a hot cup of milk tea with it. For the full recipe, click here.





3. Aloo Poori

Don't you love waking up on a weekend and hearing your mom say "there's aloo poori for breakfast"? Yes, this street-style dish is much loved by many people. And even if you don't have your mom around to make it, you can easily make it for yourself. This wholesome meal consists of a classic potato curry served with deep-fried pooris that are made from wheat flour. Eat this with boondi raita to balance the taste of spiced curry. For the full recipe, click here.

The fluffy pooris are deep fried in oil. Photo Credit: istock

4. Aloo Parantha

Nothing can beat aloo parantha for breakfast. This delicious flatbread is packed with different flavours and textures. The soft paranthas are filled with delicious potato mash which is made with spices and herbs. It's then pan-fried in oil to make the sides crispy. Make this tasty breakfast dish at home and tantalise your taste buds. For the full recipe, click here.

Aloo parantha can be eaten with chai or curd. Photo Credit: istock

5. Poha

Poha is by far the simplest street-style breakfast dish that can easily be made at home. It doesn't take much time to prepare. All you have to do is soak the flattened rice in water and further temper it in oil, spices, onion, and tomatoes. For the full recipe, click here.

6. Street-Style Egg Masala Sandwich

Eggs are a go-to food for many. This simple and delicious egg masala sandwich is a popular street-style breakfast that you can prepare in minutes. It's loaded with butter and spices which will leave you asking for more. For the full recipe, click here.





We hope you enjoy making these recipes over the weekend!