The weekend is finally here, and we are all gearing up to an exciting and fun-filled time. After a long and jam-packed schedule, we eagerly wait for the time when we can simply let down our hair and spend some good time with our near and dear ones. And food undoubtedly features as a prominent part of our weekend celebrations! From Italian to Thai cuisine, there are so many wonderful cuisines that we want to try. But our humble Indian cuisine also hits a comfort spot, every single time. If you are thinking what to cook and eat this weekend, we have a special recipe for you. This crisp moong dal puri paired with dhaba-style aloo sabzi makes for the ideal weekend indulgence.





Puri and aloo has been one of our favourite recipes since time immemorial. The comforting treat was part of a typical Sunday brunch and it was also a wholesome meal that we eagerly awaited as children. The crisp puris paired with a tantalising and masaledar aloo sabzi made for a wonderful combination. In this recipe shared by popular YouTuber 'Cook With Parul', she shared an easy method of making crispy moong dal puris with dhaba-style aloo sabzi.

How To Make Crisp Moong Dal Puri With Dhaba-Style Aloo Sabzi | Dhaba-Style Aloo Puri Recipe

For Moong Dal Puri:

Soak yellow moong dal (dhuli dal) in water for two hours. Drain the excess water, then transfer the dal to a grinding jar. Add green chillies, black peppercorn, ginger, garlic and jeera.

Make a fine paste and transfer it to a parat or a large plate. Add spices like ajwain, hing, salt, red chilli powder, and coriander.

Mix in a little sooji and oil as well. Rest it for some time, then mix in the wheat flour or atta to knead a thick and semi-hard dough. Use oil in small quantities, if required.

Take a small portion of the dough, flatten it and deep fry from both sides in hot oil in a kadhai till it becomes puffed up and crisp. Remove from the heat and keep it aside.

For Aloo Sabzi:

Wash, peel and roughly dice the potatoes. Soak it in water for a while. Keep aside.

Prepare the masala with chopped green chilli, ginger, coriander seeds, peppercorn, fennel seeds. Coarsely grind and keep aside.

In a thick-bottomed pan, heat ghee and oil. Add some mustard seeds and let them sputter. Add whole spices like cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaf, clove and saute for a couple of minutes.

Now add asafoetida and the prepared masala mix. Cook the spices well on low flame without burning them. Add powdered spices and whole red chillies and keep stirring.

Mix in tomato puree, salt to taste and the chopped potatoes. Add hot water, cover it with a lid and let it cook for some time till the potatoes soften.

Top with garam masala, kasuri methi and chopped coriander. Serve hot!

Watch the full recipe video of crisp Moong dal puri with aloo sabzi here:















