Can't decide what to cook for lunch today? Well, let us help you decide as we have just the recipes you need. While you sit and think about what to make today, we bring you a fun and lip-smacking recipe of achari baingan that will surely make you fall in love with it. Baingan is one such ingredient that may look complex to make, but trust us - it is as simple as anything can be. By now, we are sure that you must have tried the baingan ka bharta, but if you want a new taste in this vegetable, then achari baingan is something you would love to devour.





In this recipe, deep-fried baby eggplants are fried and then tossed in a tangy masala that makes your tongue tingle. Pair this baingan recipe with spicy laccha parathas or naan, and you'll have a delectable lunch to gorge on with the family. And the best part about this recipe is that you can cook it in under 30 minutes! So, without waiting any further, let us see how to make this yummy achari baingan.

Easy Lunch Recipe: How To Make Achari Baingan | Achari Baingan Recipe

First, slice the baingan into four, leaving them attached only at the stem. Lightly dab the brinjal on the inside with some salt and turmeric powder. Now deep fry them.

Next, in a pan, dry roast coriander seeds, saunf and zeera. Grind these with all the other masalas on the ingredient list. Stuff the deep-fried baingan with this masala. Keep aside. In a kadhai take mustard oil, add bay leaves, cloves and heeng water.





Add the stuffed baingan and mix well. Lastly, add salt according to taste and combine.





For the full recipe of achari baingan, click here.





Make this recipe and let us know how you liked the taste of it!