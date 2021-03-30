Chai-time in India calls for something extra, especially if you have grown up in India. There is no way you haven't heard about the combination of chai and pakoda. Pakodas are essentially fritters made with a combination of flour and veggies. There are so many different kinds of pakodas in India that you may tend to feel that we just need an excuse to dunk some veggies in a runny besan batter to cook hot pakodas whether the occasion calls for it or not (guess what, you may not be entirely wrong). Palak (or spinach) is a leafy green vegetable that is used to make a gamut of healthy things like salads, cheela, sabzi and khichdi. But did you know that? These leaves could also be used to make something more indulgent and crispy! Palak pakodas are inarguably one of the most popular pakodas of all times. The crunch of spinach leaves upon deep frying is truly inimitable, add to it the crispness of besan and chatpata goodness of chaat masala and ajwain and you have a winner at your disposal.

It is fairly easy to make palak pakodas at home. To make palak pakodas you would need spinach leaves, besan, rice flour, turmeric powder, ginger-green chilli paste, ajwain, chaat masala, salt, baking soda.

Here's what you need to do:

1. Take besan in a large mixing bowl, add rice flour, baking soda, salt, turmeric powder, ajwain and ginger-green chilli paste . Mix all the dry ingredients together.

2. Add chopped spinach leaves and water to the dry-mix. Mix everything well until you get a batter.

3. Pull out chunks of this batter and drop it in hot oil.

4. Keep the flame medium, or else you may burn the pakodas.

5. Fry on both sides until they are crisp and golden.

6. Transfer on to a plate. It is a good idea to place a tissue on the plate so the excess oil drains out.

7. Serve the pakodas hot with the side of green and red chutneys. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top of the pakodas.

You can watch the detailed-recipe in this video.

Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.

