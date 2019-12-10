Watch: Try This New Way Of Making Mixed Vegetable Bread Pakoda (Recipe Video)

This bread pakoda is stuffed with different vegetables.

Here is another version of bread pakoda that you'll love.

Bread pakoda is a classic and one of the most loved tea-time snacks. It can never lose its charm as a quick and easy-to-make small meal that can shoo away our evening blues. Bread coated in a flour batter, mixed with spices and then fried till crispy, gives us a drool-worthy snack that we love to pair with chutney or sauce or have it with our steaming cup of tea. Although, plain regular bread pakoda is a great dish in itself, some people like to experiment with it by adding paneer (cottage cheese) or onions to it. In any of these forms, bread pakoda is always a winner dish.





Here is another version of bread pakoda that we bet you have not tried before. This is mixed vegetable bread pakoda. As the name suggests, the bread is stuffed with a mix of veggies to add in myriad flavours from different vegetables. This recipe brings in veggies like onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers etc. These veggies are first cooked in oil with spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder, dry mango powder and turmeric powder. The vegetables mix is stuffed inside bread slices and doused in a batter of gram flour (besan) and water.





Stuffed breads are cooked as usual to make bread pakoda; only this one being a little more flavourful and colourful. This amazing recipe is shared on YouTube channel ‘Cooking With Reshu'. You can watch it right here and try it out at your next cookout.

Watch Mixed Vegetable Bread Pakoda Recipe Video –

(Also Read: How To Make Street-Style Bread Pakoda At Home. Watch Video)













