2-Minute Recipe: Healthy Palak Recipe With A Mild Seasoning For An Easy Breakfast On The Go

Winter season is fast approaching and it's time to indulge in all the seasonal goodness. The vegetable and fruit markets are already thronging with winter staples that are not only nutritionally dense, but also add flavour and texture to our everyday meals. One such popular winter green is spinach. While a lot of Indian households make use of palak (or spinach) to prepare elaborate dishes like palak paneer, aloo palak, or dal palak, not many are aware that this nutritious veggie can also be used to make healthy snack recipes.



Hence, we bring to you an easy yet delectable spinach-based snack that is going to be your winter favourite! Oh, and if you're among those who dislike palak for its slight bitter taste, this recipe may change your perception.





Here's the recipe video of palak bhurji from NDTV Food's YouTube channel that is ideal for a wholesome vegetarian spread. In this recipe, spinach is cooked thoroughly till it gets dry and tender, and then topped with a mild seasoning of cream that enhances the flavour quotient of this dish. Perfect for those rushed morning hours when you just don't have the time to prepare elaborate meals, this healthy spinach recipe can be made in just two minutes! Just pair it with a bread slice and kick-start your day on a healthy note.



Watch: Palak Bhurji Recipe Video







Happy Cooking!











