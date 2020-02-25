Eat Your Fruits And Veggies Without Any Fear Of Pesticide

Highlights Pesticide is the chemical compound used to kill pests

94 per cent of dietitians fear consumption of fruits and veggies

Americans don't come close to meeting produce intake recommendations

Pesticide, which as per World Health Organization (WHO), is the chemical compound used to kill pests, including insects, rodents, fungi and unwanted weeds. By their nature, pesticides are potentially toxic to other organisms, including humans, and need to be used safely and disposed off properly. If not, it can have short (rashes, blisters, blindness, nausea etc) and long term (birth defects, reproductive harm, neurological toxicity etc) effect on human health. As a result, it has been found in a recent survey that 94 per cent of dieticians fear or avoid consumption of conventionally grown fruits and vegetables.





It has also been reported that almost 76 to 87 per cent of Americans don't consume recommended amount of fruits and vegetables and it is assumed that such fears will decrease the number even more.





"On average, Americans don't come close to meeting produce intake recommendations in the first place; and adding an additional barrier brings us further away from the target: eating a healthful, balanced diet," said Tamika Sims, Director of food technology communications at the international food information council.

However, reports issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Marketing Service confirm that overall pesticide residues found on foods do not pose any safety concern. It also states that the residue is below the levels established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.





Hence as per health experts, people should consume the fruits and vegetables sans any worries of pesticide and if the latter are still in doubt, they can try growing their veggies and fruits at home; although an easier suggestion would be washing the produce very well before using!







