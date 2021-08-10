Biryani is not only a royal dish from Mughal Era but also an emotion. Imagine having a bowl full of biryani right in front of you with some fiery mirchi ka salan and onion rings. Would you be able to resist? No, right? You would rather gulp down this wholesome meal in a haste. The succulent pieces of mutton or chicken and the crunchy veggies along with flavoursome rice in the biryani can take you to the different culinary experience altogether. From the incredible Hyderabadi-style biryani and Kolkata Biryani to Lucknow Biryani, each state and city has its own unique variations to offer in the appetizing list of biryanis. Infact, some people even like to have fusion biryanis like butter chicken biryani, korma biryani and much more.





Keeping the versatility of biryani in the mind, here we are with one such unique variation of biryani popularly acknowledged as Egg omelette biryani. Sounds interesting, isn't it? This recipe of biryani is not only delicious but also quite easy-to-make and fuss-free unlike other biryani recipes that take quite a lot of time to absorb the flavor of all the ingredients. So, if you are looking for a dinner recipe to impress your guest in a matter of minutes, then this recipe is all that you need. So, without any further ado, let's dig deeper into the recipe.

Here's how you can make Egg Omelette Biryani | Egg Omelette Biryani Recipe:

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is rinse and soak basmati rice in water and then boil it until it gets 70% cooked.

Then heat ghee in a large vessel, add ginger garlic paste, onion along with all the dry and ground spices, wait until the onion turns translucent. Now, add in some cashew nuts, and stir for about 5-6 minutes.





Next step is to add turmeric powder, salt and some veggies or any meat of your choice into the vessel. Mix well and cook it until the veggies or meat turns tender. Once done, drain the rice and pour it on top of the kadhai. Cover for about 10-15 minutes. Then, take a separate pan, make the usual egg omelette and place it on the top of the plate of biryani. Your hassle-free, simple and delicious biryani is ready to relish!





Click here for the step-by-step detailed recipe of Egg Omelette Biryani.





Try this biryani recipe at home and let us know how you, your friends and family liked it in the comment section below.



