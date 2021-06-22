Monsoon in India is synonymous to hot tea and fried snacks. For most Indians, the humble samosa is the perfect answer to evening food cravings as the rain beats down. Pockets of dough stuffed with spicy potato masala and deep-fried — who wouldn't want a bite of that? With time, this delicious snack has been given various twists, and the classic potato mixture filling is replaced with other mouth-watering ingredients. While the original recipe remains a classic, we don't mind a flavourful extension to the samosa family. This monsoon, surprise your family and friends with these five quirky and satiating samosa recipes with a twist!

Here Are 5 Unique Samosa Recipes You Must Try This Monsoon Season:

1. Baked Raw Banana Samosa





Give samosas a nutritious twist by using raw bananas instead of potatoes. The baked snack can be made by adding a range of spices. The golden-brown pieces can be served with sauce and tea.





2. Chocolate Samosa





Go for this recipe if you want to turn the quintessential snack into a dessert. It's the perfect recipe for all those who are guilty of having a sweet tooth. The filling has dry fruits along with chocolate blocks. The deep-fried crispy dough tastes yummy due to ghee.

This delicious Samosa is filled with the goodness of chocolate.

3. Moong Dal Samosa





It's a healthier version of the samosa. It does not compromise on taste and is a quick snack to make when in a hurry. Prepared using soaked green grams and spices, it is a perfect side dish to savour with tea or coffee.





4. Baked Paneer Samosa





Here's another absolutely delectable samosa recipe. The filling includes crushed paneer, onions, garlic, ginger, red chilies, and peas. It tastes the best when served with spicy green chutney.





Samosa can be baked too, as this recipe clearly proves.

5. Noodle Samosa





Do you have equal adoration for noodles and samosa? Mix the two. This modern-day samosa recipe works as a treat for kids and adults alike. The main ingredients are carrots, capsicum, cabbage, and soya sauce.





Try these simple and tasty samosas and let us know which of the crispy and flaky delights did you like the most.