Eid 2021: We are no stranger to the significance of sevaiyan (or vermicelli) in Eid celebrations. The thin, noodle-like ingredient is used to make the staple festive delicacies like sheer khurma, qimami sevaiyan, falooda and whatnot. There is an art in cooking perfect sevaiyan; they are never made too mushy and are kept slightly al-dente. This is perhaps because when the sevaiyan is mixed with milk, it tends to get even softer. In puddings, it offers perfect bulk and texture making the dessert even more wholesome and memorable. This Eid, is often referred to as the Meethi Eid because these vermicelli-based desserts and drinks are prepared lavishly and served to every member of the house. As much as we love Sheer Khurma, vermicelli is too versatile an ingredient to not experiment with enough. This Eid, how about you try making these sevaiyan burfi. It uses almost the same ingredients that are used in making sheer khurma, has festive indulgence written all over it and is something different too.

Eid-Al-Fitr 2021: Here's what you need to do to make Sheer Khurma







1. Dry roast desiccated coconut in a pan until the colour changes. Transfer it into another bowl.

2. Heat ghee in the pan, add sevaiyan or vermicelli and roast till colour changes.

3. Bring milk to boil in another saucepan. Add sugar and stir until mixed.

3. Add roasted sevaiyan to the saucepan with milk, followed by roasted desiccated coconut.

4. Add chopped dry fruits of your choice. Think: Almonds and pista. Mix well,

5. Boil till the mixture thickens.

6. Turn off the heat, mix everything well.

7. Transfer the sevaiyan onto a tray and spread it out using a spatula.

8. Add more dry fruits on top, because why not?

9. Let it cool.

10. Now with the help of knife cut the cool mixture of sevaiyan into desired shape and serve.

Sounds like a piece of cake right! Why don't you try it at home?


