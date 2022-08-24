Going to eat out has become a ritual for us. Our go-to method for spending time with friends and family is visiting restaurants. While good food is available almost everywhere, there is a certain lack of remarkableness and a wow factor that can only be found at fine dining. It is the reason why we like to celebrate our special moments in life by visiting a 5-star hotel! Just indulging in a food experience that not only treats our tastebuds but also captivates all our other senses is what makes the fine-dining experience so special. Recently, I was invited to review Radisson Blu MBD Noida's fine-dining restaurant Made In India, and I had the pleasure of enjoying an experience unlike any other!











From the ambience, and hospitality to the food, Made In India impressed me on all fronts. The fine dining restaurant specialises in North Indian and Awadhi cuisine. I was honoured to try out the menu created by Chef Nurul Bashar, the newly appointed Master Chef at Made In India. The restaurant focuses on bringing the royal experience to fine dining.

The Maharaja table at Made In India

When I reached the restaurant, I was greeted with a warm welcome by the team of Made In India and seated at their private dining space known as the Maharaja table. This special seating stands out from the crowd thanks to the chess-inspired dining table, the bold wallpaper and the classy chairs. When visiting Made In India, I highly recommend you enjoy your meal at the maharaja table.







They offer two decadent menus, one known as the Maharaja menu, which is completely non-vegetarian, and the other is the Maharani menu, which is completely vegetarian. I am a non-vegetarian and had the delight of eating the Maharaja menu.

Maharaja and Maharani menu

What I Ate:











For appetisers, I had the Tilasmi Mahi Tikka, Murgh Gola Kebabs, Sultani Seekh, Dora Kebab, and Jhinga Kali Mirch.

Gola Kebabs

The Tilasmi Mahi Tikka was the perfect balance between flavour and texture. The clay oven-cooked fish simply melted in my mouth. The Jhinga Kali Mirch was prepared from one of the biggest prawns I had ever eaten. I was highly fascinated by the Dora Kebab and the Sultani Seekh, as the former is prepared on a thin piece of thread and the latter is prepared on a sword. Yes, you heard it right. The Sultani Seekh is wrapped around a royal sword and served directly from the sword to the plate. The Murgh Gola Kebabs were minced chicken shaped like golas.











Moving to the main course, I had the Nihari Gosht, Murgh Estew, Murg Nawabi Lukma, and Dal Makhani. The mains were accompanied by a variety of side dishes - Laccha Paratha, Khamiri, Keema Paratha, Naan, Mutton Biryani, Gucchi pulao, and Red Chilli Kabalian Naan.

Dal Makhani

Nihari Gosht

Any North Indian meal is incomplete without a bowl of creamy and luscious dal makhani, and when I took a bite of laccha paratha dipped in dal makhani, I was in heaven! The Nihari Gosht is a classic in Awadhi cuisine, and the chef's rendition of Nihari Gosht was sublime. The spices of the Nihari enhanced the natural flavours of the mutton, bringing a balance of delicious flavours. Murgh Estew was a house speciality that was creamy and flavoursome. Murgh Nawabi Lukma had tender pieces of chicken bathed in rich cashew and tomato gravy.











We wrapped up the meal with Homemade Kulfi and Gulkand Gulab Jamun. Both the desserts were quite remarkable, however, I preferred the creaminess of the Homemade Kulfi.

Gulkand Gulab Jamun

Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed the meal and would definitely love to go again whenever I wish to indulge in a royal feast! I highly recommend people to visit this fine dining restaurant in Noida











Where: Made In India at Radisson Blu MBD, Noida











Lunch Timing: 12 noon - 3 pm











Dinner Timing: 7 pm - 11:45 pm











Price: INR 4000+