The pandemic has deprived all travel bugs from indulging in different cuisines of the nation. We may not be comfortable crossing borders but that hasn't stopped us from yearning for the magical lands of South India. Especially for seafood lovers, it is extremely difficult to find good seafood in the capital. Then how does one satiate their cravings for authentic South Indian seafood in the safety of the city? We might just have the place for you! Bagundi is organizing an exclusive seafood festival till 15th Decemeber'21 and the menu has some of the most delicious and authentic Andhra seafood one can enjoy in the city!

Prawns papper fry

Godaveri fish pakora

Placed at the heart of Connaught Place, Bagundi brings together the native delicacies from different parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the food connoisseurs of Delhi NCR. The name of this Andhra kitchen, Bagundi, literally translates to good in Telegu, guaranteeing foodies delicious and authentic food. The quaint and cosy restaurant is an ideal place for families to spend their evenings in. Recently, I had the pleasure of tasting the menu of their seafood festival and I can honestly say that it was the best seafood I have had in the city!

Andhra prawn curry

Andhra ginger prawns

The warm and friendly staff had planned an array of dishes for me to try. First, I was served prawns papper fry and godaveri fish pakora. The prawns were hot and spicy, just the way I like them, and the fish pakora was crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Then I tried the main course, Nellore fish pulusu with steamed rice and Andhra prawn curry with Malabar parotta. The prawn curry was decadent and spicy, making it taste scrumptious with the flaky parottas. My love of prawns makes me a biased judge when it comes to seafood, however, when I tried the Nellore fish pulusu, I completely forgot about the prawns! The fish curry had just the right amount of tanginess and spiciness, making it drool-worthy with the rice. I wrapped up the meal with Andhra ginger prawns because according to me, one can never have enough prawns.

Nellore fish pulusu

Overall, the seafood was so delicious that it had me craving for! If you are looking to try seafood in the capital then I suggest you head down to Bagundi. I know I am going to go there again!









