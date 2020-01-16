Ever Heard Of Aloo Pizza? Make It At Home With This Recipe Video! 

Highlights Pizza can be very versatile

You can try a variety of ingredients to make your base

Aloo pizza is sure to be a hit with both kids and adults, alike

Just when you think you have heard of all kinds of bizarre pizza toppings, the world surprises you with another. It took a while for people to settle with the idea of pineapples on pizza, and now the internet is divided over kiwi pizza. In addition to pizza toppings, pizza bases are also getting quirkier by the day. From cauliflower to naan pizza, you must have heard of many interesting ingredients that are being used as pizza bases. But have you heard of aloo pizza? We love potatoes to an extent that we can have it throughout the day in n number of forms. The humble tuber can be used to churn out a variety of dishes. Aloo pizza may just become your latest go-to potato delicacy.





This aloo pizza recipe shared by food blogger and YouTuber Parul is ideal for days you are seeking for something comforting, wholesome and decadent.





To make this recipe you need to grate potatoes to which you need to add half a teaspoon of black pepper powder, salt, and corn flour. If you do not have corn flour, you can use arrowroot powder, rice flour or maida. Now, take a pan and with the help of spoon make pizza base with this potato and corn-flour mix. Do not make the base too thin and smooth it out on top with the back of your spoon. Cook until it is crisp. Add topping of your choice. Do not be stingy with cheese and herbs. Let it cook for a few minutes and dig in.

Here's the full recipe video posted on the YouTube Channel ‘Cook With Parul':













