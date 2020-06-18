Chef-Special: Try This Creamy 'Dal Dhaba' Recipe To Impress Your Family

Highlights Dal Dhaba is an authentic preparation made with urad dal

This recipe is a chef-special recipe from Dhaba restaurant

It uses cream and butter in this wonderful preparation

Dal Dhaba is one dish which is an absolute-must while ordering in from our favourite restaurants. There's something inherently comforting in the black urad dal, aptly referred to as 'Maa Ki Dal' in some regions. The delicious ingredients used in cooking this recipe blends perfectly well with the dal. The Dal Dhaba is also versatile and can be paired with naan, roti or rice of our choice. So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on this luscious recipe straight from Dhaba restaurant.





Chef-Special Dal Dhaba Recipe Video:







(Also Read: Love Dhaba-Style Dal Tadka? Now Make It At Home With This Easy Recipe Video)





This recipe is by Chef Ravi Saxena from Dhaba restaurant, which is known for its signature preparations. Dal Dhaba is one of the authentic dishes served at the restaurant, and now you can try your hands at making this chef-special recipe within the comfort of your own home kitchen! The best part about this recipe is that it is made with easily available ingredients and the recipe is also not too difficult to follow. Further, the Dal Dhaba recipe is made super creamy and luscious, thanks to the addition of ingredients such as butter and fresh cream to the recipe.

Try this unique chef-special Dal Dhaba preparation to impress your family with your cooking!





Here Is The Full Dal Dhaba Recipe By Chef Ravi Saxena:

Ingredients:





1 cup boiled black urad dal

1 tsp red chilli powder

4 tbsp butter

1 large chopped onion

1/2 cup tomato puree

1/2 cup fresh cream

1 tbsp oil

2 medium sliced & slit green chilli

Salt to Taste

Method:



