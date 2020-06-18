SEARCH
  • Chef-Special: Try This Creamy 'Dal Dhaba' Recipe To Impress Your Family

Chef-Special: Try This Creamy 'Dal Dhaba' Recipe To Impress Your Family

There's something inherently comforting in the black urad dal, aptly referred to as 'Maa Ki Dal' in some regions. Try this delicious Dal Dhaba recipe!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: June 18, 2020 16:29 IST

  • Dal Dhaba is an authentic preparation made with urad dal
  • This recipe is a chef-special recipe from Dhaba restaurant
  • It uses cream and butter in this wonderful preparation

Dal Dhaba is one dish which is an absolute-must while ordering in from our favourite restaurants. There's something inherently comforting in the black urad dal, aptly referred to as 'Maa Ki Dal' in some regions. The delicious ingredients used in cooking this recipe blends perfectly well with the dal. The Dal Dhaba is also versatile and can be paired with naan, roti or rice of our choice. So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on this luscious recipe straight from Dhaba restaurant.

Chef-Special Dal Dhaba Recipe Video:



(Also Read: )

This recipe is by Chef Ravi Saxena from Dhaba restaurant, which is known for its signature preparations. Dal Dhaba is one of the authentic dishes served at the restaurant, and now you can try your hands at making this chef-special recipe within the comfort of your own home kitchen! The best part about this recipe is that it is made with easily available ingredients and the recipe is also not too difficult to follow. Further, the Dal Dhaba recipe is made super creamy and luscious, thanks to the addition of ingredients such as butter and fresh cream to the recipe.

Try this unique chef-special Dal Dhaba preparation to impress your family with your cooking!

Here Is The Full Dal Dhaba Recipe By Chef Ravi Saxena:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup boiled black urad dal
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 4 tbsp butter
  • 1 large chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup tomato puree
  • 1/2 cup fresh cream
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 2 medium sliced & slit green chilli
  • Salt to Taste

Method:

  1. In a pan, pour oil and heat it.
  2. Add finely chopped onions to it and sauté for a while.
  3. Then, add red chilli powder and dried fenugreek leaves to this mix.
  4. Add the tomato puree, green chilies and salt, to taste.
  5. Pour the boiled urad dal into the pan and stir well.
  6. Add fresh cream and butter to this and mix, so that the butter spreads well.
  7. Serve with Roti/Rice.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

