Ever Heard Of Pani Ki Roti? A Desi Flatbread That Is Made Using Water!  

Pani ki roti literally translates to bread made with help of water. Intriguing, right? So, does this roti require no grease quotient at all? Read on to find out.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 11, 2020 13:15 IST

Pani ki roti is a North Indian flatbread

While India is renowned for its indulgent curries and gravies, our breads are nothing short of a sensation either. From fluffy pooris to buttery naans, fiery parathas to meethi khameeri, the wide gamut of flatbreads is truly worthy of a toast. Even the ones that may not be as widely popular have something that stays with you in some way or the other. It could be the striking flavour or the mode of preparation. Paani ki roti is one such North Indian-style of making roti that may, for once, unite both dieters and hard-core foodies. Not only does it contain a negligible amount of fat, but has fancied many foodies since time immemorial for its unique preparation. It is pretty popular in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and even Nepal.  

How To Make Pani Ki Roti | Pani Ki Roti Recipe

Pani ki roti literally translates to bread made with help of water. Intriguing, right? So, does this roti require no grease quotient at all? Not exactly, some households do use some amount of ghee to smear on the roti while serving it. The preparation itself doesn't entail any ghee or oil. Pani ki roti is basically made using wetted palms. When one rolls the dough and flattens it using hands, the hands are sufficiently wet with cold water to give the roti a perfectly flat shape and enough fluid that it doesn't remain sticky. As one slaps the roti dough from both ends, it also needs to be rotated from time to time, so that it doesn't get disfigured. Pani ki roti is also sprinkled with some more water on each side before it is roasted on a hot tawa.  

While roasting on tawa one has to be very sure of the timing, you do not have to keep it on the griddle for two long, as soon the side facing the griddle get a few blisters, turn the roti over. Cook on the other side and serve with a smattering of ghee if you like. The thickness of this roti is slightly more than usual tawa roti, but it is not as voluminous as a tandoori roti.  

Try making the super light and delicious pani ki roti at home. We bet you would not be able to stop at one!  



