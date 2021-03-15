Irrespective of whether or not you are a morning person, a bland and boring breakfast can instantly bog you down. Breakfast is touted to be the most important meal of the day; therefore, skipping the same is not recommended. What can you do? Well, you can try jazz it up in whichever way possible. Yes, we understand, mornings are busy and you cannot always find all the ingredients to cook up a storm. But who said you cannot whip up something yummy with all things common and basic? So, if you are bored with toasted bread and butter, try using those bread slices to make yourself a yummy bread uttapam or cheela. Food vlogger Reshu has a perfect recipe.

(Also Read: This Quick And Easy Mushroom Uttapam Is The Perfect South-Indian Breakfast To Try)

Here's how you can make delicious bread uttapam or cheela for a healthy breakfast meal:

(Also Read: Watch: How To Make High-Protein Moong Dal Uttapam For Breakfast - Recipe Video Inside)

1. Heat oil in a pan.

2. Add grated ginger and saute on low flame.

3. Add chopped green chillies, saute on low flame.

4. Now, add chopped onions, saute.

5. Throw in some tomatoes, carrots and capsicum. Sautee for a while. Make sure you do not sautee the veggies a lot, since you do not want to lose out on the crunch.

6. Fry all the veggies together. Add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder and mix everything well. Fry for a few seconds, turn off the flame and let it cool. Do not overcook the veggies.

7. Take some slice of bread and grind them in a jar. Transfer the crumbs to a bowl.

8. Add some fine semolina (optional).

9. Take some dahi and add to the crumbs, mix everything well. Use 'khatta dahi' if you like that lovely fermented taste.

10. Mix till you get a nice batter. Add water if required. Add salt and keep the batter slightly thick.

11. Add all the veggies you fried to your batter. Mix everything well.

12. Take a pan, grease it with oil, butter or ghee.

13. Take a big spoon and drop the batter on to the pan. Spread it out in circular motion.

14. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for half a minute or so, on medium flame. Flip it over and cook the other side.

15. Repeat the same with the rest of the batter. Serve the cheela hot with any dip or chutney of your choice.

Watch the full recipe video here:

Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.