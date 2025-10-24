Walnuts, the brain-shaped nuts you find in snack bowls and baking mixes, are not only delicious but also incredibly beneficial for health. The dry fruit is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, calcium and iron. Walnuts are also a hidden reserve of antioxidants that hold remarkable potential to work wonders for your body. From the proper way to eat walnuts to the health benefits they offer, here's everything you need to know about walnuts.

Should you soak walnuts before eating them?

Walnuts are considered to have a warming effect. Eating them directly can cause digestive problems, such as gas or heartburn, in some people. Therefore, walnuts should be soaked in water for a few hours before eating. Soaking them in water softens the outer layer and activates certain enzymes, making their nutrients more easily absorbed by the body. This method is also recommended in Ayurveda as it balances the effects of walnuts on the body. Soaking walnuts is even more important in the summer to avoid increasing body heat.

Why is it beneficial to eat walnuts on an empty stomach in the morning?

Eating soaked walnuts every morning on an empty stomach is extremely beneficial. The body absorbs nutrients most effectively when the stomach is empty. Eating walnuts at this time allows their omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and other nutrients to be fully absorbed, which improves brain function and keeps the body energetic throughout the day. Students and those who work hard on mental tasks should especially consider consuming them regularly. Walnuts boost memory, improve concentration and reduce mental fatigue. It also helps keep hunger at bay for longer, preventing unhealthy snacking.

Walnuts offer many health benefits.

How many walnuts should be eaten in a day?

Walnuts are a nutritious and delicious snack that can be very beneficial for our health. The ideal daily intake of walnuts is 2 to 4 pieces (about 30-40 grams or a handful).

What are the benefits of eating walnuts? Why are walnuts essential in winter?

During winter, the body requires more energy and heat. Walnuts are an ideal food for this. Their warming properties keep the body warm from within and reduce the risk of catching a cold.

Eating walnuts daily during winter strengthens bones and prevents joint pain and stiffness.

Additionally, cold weather typically lowers immunity, making you more prone to colds, coughs and viral infections. Walnuts contain antioxidants and zinc, which strengthen the immune system and give the body the strength to fight illness.

Therefore, make sure to include walnuts in your daily diet this winter.

5. How are walnuts beneficial for the brain?

Walnuts are called brain food, and there is a scientific reason for this. A 2020 research paper says they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain development and function. They help improve memory, improve concentration and reduce mental fatigue. People of all ages, from children to the elderly, should consume walnuts to maintain brain health. Several studies have found that people who regularly consume walnuts have a reduced risk of diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's. Walnuts improve communication between neurons in the brain and help stabilise mood.

6. How are walnuts beneficial for heart health?

According to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, walnuts play an important role in maintaining heart health. The polyunsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants found in them reduce bad cholesterol and promote good cholesterol. This helps regulate blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease. People who eat a small amount of walnuts daily are less likely to suffer from serious diseases like heart attack and stroke. Additionally, it makes blood vessels flexible, improving blood circulation. Therefore, people with high blood pressure or heart problems should include walnuts in their diet after consulting a doctor.

7. What is the role of walnuts in improving the digestive system?

Walnuts contain a good amount of fibre, which helps maintain a smooth digestive system. They cleanse the intestines and relieve problems like constipation. When our digestion is healthy, other organs in the body function better. Nutritionist Rupali Datta tells NDTV Food that eating walnuts daily helps keep the stomach light, stimulates appetite and eliminates toxins from the body. It also promotes the growth of good bacteria in the intestines, which strengthens the immune system and reduces the risk of infectious diseases. Walnuts are especially recommended for people living in cities where diets are irregular.

Walnuts can be had in various forms.

8. How do walnuts help boost immunity?

Having a strong immune system is crucial these days. Walnuts contain vitamin E, zinc, magnesium and antioxidants that help the body fight external infections. They activate white blood cells, which protect the body from disease. Changing weather, pollution, and an unbalanced lifestyle can quickly fatigue our bodies and make us more susceptible to illness. In such a situation, if walnuts are consumed daily, the body remains strong from within and provides protection from many diseases, ranging from the common cold to viral fever.

9. When should walnuts not be eaten?

Although walnuts are very beneficial, they should be consumed in moderation. Avoid eating more than three to four walnuts daily can cause stomach irritation, mouth ulcers or other problems. People with nut allergies should also avoid eating walnuts without consulting a doctor. Furthermore, walnuts should be thoroughly chewed or ground before giving to young children to ensure they are easily digested and prevent choking.

Walnut is a small nut, but its benefits are countless. Whether it's sharpening the mind, keeping the heart healthy, or strengthening immunity, walnuts are useful for every need. The key is to eat them in the right quantity and in the right way. It's important to consider your fitness goals and consult a doctor or dietitian before consuming them.