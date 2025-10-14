When it comes to dry nuts that pack a nutritional punch, walnuts are often at the top of the list. These brain-shaped nuts are more than just a snack; they are tiny powerhouses of good fats, protein, fibre, and antioxidants. For years, they have been celebrated for their ability to nourish our bodies from within. But what truly happens when you start eating them daily? The effects are not just limited to physical health; they extend to mental well-being, gut balance, and skin health, too. Whether you soak them overnight or toss them in your salad, making walnuts a regular part of your diet can deliver a host of benefits. Let's break down what happens to your body when you eat walnuts every day.





Here Is What Happens When You Eat Walnuts Every Day

1. Supports Heart Health

Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower bad cholesterol levels in your body, as per a chapter published in The Journal of Nutrition. If you eat walnuts daily, it can help reduce inflammation and even prevent plaque buildup, both of which are responsible for heart disease. So, including a handful of walnuts in your routine can help support long-term heart health and promote better blood circulation naturally.

2. Boosts Brain Function

The connection between walnuts and brain health is hard to ignore. According to a 2020 research paper, walnuts are rich in polyunsaturated fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E and help protect brain cells from oxidative stress. Over time, this can give you better memory, focus, and improved cognitive function. So, whether you are a student, a professional or just someone who wants to keep their brain fit, a handful of walnuts can keep your brain fresh and active.

3. Improves Gut Health

A healthy gut leads to a healthy body, and walnuts can help you get there. As per a 2018 research paper, walnuts act as a natural prebiotic, which means they feed the good bacteria in your digestive tract. A balanced gut microbiome improves digestion, boosts nutrient absorption, and supports immunity. So, eating walnuts regularly can give you smoother digestion and a happier gut.

4. Helps Manage Weight

As per nutritionist consultant Rupali Datta, walnuts are loaded with calories and are a must-have for weight loss. Nuts are nutrient-dense foods, meaning that even in small amounts, they add a lot of health to your meals. The expert adds that walnuts contain proteins, fibre, and healthy fats, which add to satiety. Adding an ounce daily as a snack ensures controlled hunger and protection from eating nutrient-free calories. You can add the nut calories as a part of your daily calorific target.

5. Promotes Healthy, Glowing Skin

Walnuts are packed with nutrients that your skin loves, like vitamin E, zinc, and polyphenols, according to a 2016 research paper. These compounds help fight free radicals, delay the signs of ageing, and keep your skin soft and hydrated. The healthy fats in walnuts also strengthen the skin barrier, improving elasticity and preventing dryness. Regular walnut consumption can give your complexion a natural glow, especially when combined with a balanced diet and proper hydration.

How Many Walnuts Should You Eat Daily?

According to research, daily intake of 30 to 60 grams (approximately 1 to 2 ounces) of walnuts is beneficial for your health. You can have them plain in the morning, add them to smoothies or salads, or even blend them into chutneys and desserts. But remember: moderation is key. Eating too much can lead to excess calorie intake and digestive discomfort.

How To Include Walnuts In Your Daily Diet

Here are some simple ways to include walnuts in your daily diet:

1. Start Your Day With Soaked Walnuts

Soak 4–5 walnuts overnight and eat them on an empty stomach. It aids digestion and improves nutrient absorption.

2. Add Crunch To Your Salads

Toss chopped walnuts into fruit or vegetable salads for extra texture, flavour, and healthy fats.

3. Blend Into Smoothies

A spoonful of walnut pieces adds creaminess, healthy fats, and a subtle nutty taste to your breakfast smoothie.

4. Use In Chutneys Or Dips

Blend walnuts with herbs, garlic, and curd to make a creamy dip or chutney that pairs well with Indian meals.

5. Top Your Desserts

Sprinkle crushed walnuts over oatmeal, halwa, or yoghurt bowls for a nutrient boost without refined sugar.





So, add walnuts to your diet for a happy and healthy body!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.