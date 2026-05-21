During the summer season, most people prefer meals that are light, comforting, and easy to digest. Khichdi is one such dish that fits perfectly into a healthy summer routine because it is simple, nourishing, and soothing for the body. One of the best things about khichdi is that it can be prepared in just 20 minutes, making it ideal for busy days when you want something quick yet wholesome. Made with a balance of rice, lentils, and fresh ingredients, it keeps the meal light without compromising on nutrition.





Summer meals should feel refreshing rather than heavy, and khichdi offers exactly that comfort. With simple spices and easy cooking, it makes every day eating both satisfying and healthy.





Also read: This High-Protein Khichdi Is Nothing Like Anything You Have Had Before, See Recipe Inside

Health Benefits Of Khichdi In Summer

Easy to digest: Khichdi is gentle on the stomach, making it perfect during hot weather.

Keeps the body cool: Light ingredients and simple spices help maintain body balance.

Provides balanced nutrition: A mix of rice and lentils offers protein and energy.

Hydrating meal option: Soft texture and water content help keep the body hydrated.

Perfect for low appetite days: Light yet filling, it works well when you don't feel like eating heavy food.

6 Khichdi Recipes You Can Make In 20 Minutes

Vegetable Khichdi





Loaded with seasonal vegetables, rice, and lentils, this khichdi is nutritious and comforting. It tastes even better when served with chilled curd during hot summer days. Click here for recipe





Moong Dal Khichdi





Moong dal khichdi is light, soft, and very easy to digest, making it a perfect summer comfort food. Its mild flavours and smooth texture are ideal for quick meals. Click here for recipe

Palak Dal Khichdi





This version combines spinach with lentils to create a wholesome and nutrient-rich dish. It is light, flavourful, and a great way to include greens in your diet. Click here for recipe





Oats Khichdi





Oats khichdi is a fibre-rich and healthy option that keeps you full without feeling heavy. Cooked with vegetables and mild spices, it is ready quickly and tastes delicious. Click here for recipe





Daliya Khichdi





Daliya khichdi is filling yet light, making it perfect for warm weather. With added vegetables, it becomes a balanced and comforting meal for summer days. Click here for recipe





Corn Palak Khichdi





A mix of sweet corn and spinach gives this khichdi a slightly sweet and fresh flavour. Its soft texture and mild taste make it a refreshing choice for summer meals. Click here for recipe





Khichdi is not just comfort food but also a quick, healthy, and cooling meal that makes summer eating simple, light, and satisfying every day.