Radisson Udyog Vihar (Gurugram) just celebrated its 5th anniversary this October. To celebrate this special occasion, the hotel hosted a special celebration that had a curated Indian-inspired fusion menu and let us tell you that the food was to die for! Held at Café NH8, one of the most popular cafes of Radisson Udyog Vihar, the executive chef Vikramjit Singh Ahluwalia designed a special 5-course meal to commemorate the occasion.

Curried Noodle Arancini Shikampuri Bhutte Ke Kebab

We were welcomed with the amuse-bouche - Curried Noodle Arancini. Next, we were surprised with the Broccoli and Asparagus soup with parmesan cheese. The soup was spiced up with garam masala, making it suit our desi palate of masaledaar and delicious. This was followed by the appetisers - Shikampuri Bhutte Ke Kebab and Kalmi Kebab. Prepared from minced corn, the Shikampuri Bhutte Ke Kebab was stuffed with dry fruits and tastes heavenly! Tender pieces of chicken were cooked in delicate and flavourful spices to give the juicy Kalmi Kebabs. Both the snacks taste delicious, but as I am a non-vegetarian, the Kalmi Kebabs won my heart.

Kalmi Kebab

Butter Chicken

After enjoying the appetisers, we moved to the main course which turned out to be another grand affair! We had the Keema Paneer Ke Dholam, Butter Chicken, Pindi Chole - Kulcha, NH-8 Dal and Murgh Dum Biryani. The Pindi Chole-Kulcha was masaledaar and spicy. The Butter Chicken was unlike any that I ever had as stuffed chicken breasts were bathed in the signature tangy creamy gravy. The Chef's rendition of the dal makhana, NH-8 Dal, was buttery and velvety! The Keema Paneer Ke Dholam had minced cottage cheese stuffed dumplings cooked in tomato-cheese gravy. All the delicious gravies were paired with a delicate and flavourful Murgh Dum Biryani. Last but not the least, the meal was wrapped up with creamy coconut malai as dessert.

Coconut Malai

Overall, we had a wonderful experience at Radisson Udyog Vihar and we definitely recommend you check it out the next time you are in Gurugram. Besides the delicious food, Radisson Udyog Vihar is offering exciting deals and discounts for the entire month of October to commemorate its anniversary.





Where: Café NH8, Radisson Udyog Vihar, Gurugram





When: 6 am - 6 pm





Price: INR 2,500 (approx. for two)