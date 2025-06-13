Dads. They do not always say much. But somehow, they are always there. Standing quietly behind you at the school play. Waiting outside tuition in the heat. Telling you how to change a tyre, or what not to say at a job interview. They are the ones who pack your lunch with an extra paratha, finish your cold fries without complaining, and hug you like they are trying not to. They may not post about it - but love, in their language, is always full-fat and slow-cooked. And if dads had flavours, they would be a proper Indian thali-balanced, layered, sometimes spicy, sometimes sweet, always filling.





So, this Father's Day, we cooked up a little tribute to them the only way we know how: through food and films. From tough on the outside and soft within, to flaky but comforting-these iconic Bollywood dad characters remind us of the mighty Indian dishes they unknowingly resemble. Go on, see which one matches your old man, and order them instantly from your favourite food delivery app.





Also Read:Surprise Your Dad With These 5 Delicious And Quick Breakfast Recipes

1. Chaudhary Baldev Singh (Bauji) - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dish: Coconut

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

He is all rituals, rules, and raised eyebrows on the outside. But peel back a layer and Chaudhary Baldev Singh turns out to be a soft-hearted dad who simply wants his daughter to be happy. He is the coconut - tough, traditional, borderline terrifying, but undeniably full of love inside. He may take his sweet time expressing it, but when he does, it is all love and quiet pride.

2. Bhaskor Banerjee - Piku

Dish: Begun Pora

A little grumpy, unapologetically blunt, and deeply Bengali, Bhaskor is the dad who worries about his daughter's dating life and bowel movements with equal intensity. Fiercely feminist and rooted in tradition, he is Begun Pora - smoky, pungent, packed with mustard oil, and emotional in all the right ways. If your dad reminds you of Bhaskor, serve him some Begun Pora this Father's Day 2025. Cook it from scratch, or save time and order it from your go-to food delivery app.

3. Dharamvir Malhotra - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dish: Chaat







The fun dad. The "let us talk about love" dad. Dharamvir Malhotra is the cool breeze in a family full of drama. Supportive, quirky, and always ready with a one-liner, he is chaat in human form - tangy, spicy, messy, and mood-lifting. If your dad is the one cracking jokes mid-crisis, there is a good chance he is Bollywood's version of chaat.

4. Viru Sahastrabuddhe a.k.a VIRUS - 3 Idiots

Photo: YouTube

Dish: Steamed Veggies

Strict, disciplined, and in love with structure, Viru is the kind of dad who tracks your timetable more than you do. Steamed vegetables - basic, healthy, and with zero drama - suit him perfectly. He is all about marks, punctuality, and silent concern that he will never say out loud. He might be cauliflower on the outside, but deep down, he means well.

5. Duggal Saab - Do Dooni Chaar

Dish: Aloo Paratha with Butter

Photo: YouTube

The scooter-driving, EMI-paying, emotionally reserved dad with the warmest soul. Duggal Saab is comfort food in dad form - flaky aloo parathas, generously buttered, stuffed with warmth and old-school wisdom. He does not always say "I love you", but he definitely means it when he checks if you have eaten. Want to return the favour this Father's Day? Make him this classic aloo paratha recipe, or tap that delivery app and send him a plate with extra butter.

6. Mahavir Singh Phogat - Dangal

Dish: Bajra Roti with Gur







Tough on the outside, all about early morning runs and strict rules, Mahavir Singh Phogat is not the dad to cry during emotional scenes. But he is also the one who will train you through life with silent support and unsweetened protein shakes. Bajra roti with gur suits him best - rough, hearty, and essential for building champions. For the dad who says less but does more, this is your Father's Day 2025 meal inspiration.

7. Narayan Shankar - Mohabbatein

Dish: Bharwa Karela







A strict headmaster with a no-nonsense attitude and a deep love for tradition - Narayan Shankar is the human version of stuffed karela. Bitter? Maybe. Rigid? Definitely. But also packed with layers of flavour and depth that not everyone appreciates at first bite. This is the dad who believes in discipline, values, and perfectly tucked-in shirts. Do you think your dad gives similar no-smile energy at family functions? Then maybe he deserves a plate of bharwa karela - made with love, or if you're running low on time and patience, ordered from your favourite food delivery app.

8. Kamal Mehra - Dil Dhadakne Do

Dish: Butter Chicken







Slick, dramatic, and a little chaotic, Kamal Mehra is the kind of dad who wears cufflinks but also picks fights at dinner. Butter chicken suits his energy - glossy, indulgent, and hiding emotions under a rich, velvety surface. He is messy but lovable, confusing but committed. If your father thrives on drama, this Father's Day 2025, just send him butter chicken. He will get the message.





So, this Father's Day 2025, skip the cliched ties and coffee mugs. Pick a dish that suits your dad's mood, plate it with pride (or order it with speed), and serve it with a side of gratitude. Because nothing says "thank you for being you" like food that gets him.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.