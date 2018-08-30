How To Eat Coconut Oil: 4 Yummy Ways To Add It To Your Diet, Benefits and Recipes

Highlights Coconut oil is extracted from matured coconut harvested from coconut palm

Did you know that there are many ways you can use coconut oil beyond your daily cooking like as a home remedy for beautiful skin and hair? Coconut oil is extracted from matured coconuts harvested from the coconut palm. According to various health experts, consuming coconuts may help in improving digestion, relieving stress, strengthening immunity, combating high sugar levels and maintaining healthy skin and lustrous hair. Apart from being loaded with health benefits, coconut oil is also known for a bounty of beauty benefits that it has to offer. It is rich in vitamin E, vitamin K and minerals such as iron. As per weight management expert, Dr. Gargi Sharma, "Coconut oil consists of saturated fatty acids and most of them are medium-chain triglycerides (MCT). The medium-chain triglycerides metabolise differently in the body as they rapidly get converted into energy source in the liver and do not deposit as fat in the body." Its antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral properties make it a healthy choice for several health conditions. The health benefits of coconut oil are aplenty. But, before we talk about the incredible benefits of coconut oil, let's learn how to eat coconut oil or to add coconut oil to our daily diet:







4 Yummy Ways To Eat Coconut Oil:

1. Use It For Cooking





There are several ways to add coconut oil to your diet. Coconut oil can be easily used for cooking because of its high smoke point. Be it sauteing or stir-frying, 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil can be easily used to cook meat, eggs or vegetables. Doing so will not only add a nice flavour to your dish, coconut oil will also enhance its nutritional value.





2. For Baking Purpose





You can also replace regular vegetable/refined oil used with coconut oil for baking cakes and pies. You can either use it for greasing the baking tin or simply add it to the batter. For savoury bakes, try using coconut oil for sauces or marinating and sautéing the meats and veggies before baking.





3. Add It To Your Drinks





Coconut oil is quite versatile and can be easily substituted for butter or oil. Nowadays, a lot of people have started adding coconut oil to smoothies, teas and cold beverages. To add it to your drinks, aim for a small amount of coconut oil and start gradually. It adds a delicious richness to hot beverages too.





4. Add It To Your Salads





When it comes to salads, coconut oil can be used to create a variety of flavourful dressing options. It not only adds to the flavour but also ups the nutritional value of your bowl of salad.





Here are some benefits of coconut oil:

1. Good For Heart





Coconut oil contains 50% lauric acid, which helps in maintaining cholesterol levels and normalises high blood pressure. It does not increase low-density lipoprotein (LDL), which is also known as bad cholesterol, and reduces inflammation of arteries.





2. Promotes Hair Growth





Coconut oil is loaded with all the nutrients that are required for hair growth. The lauric acid present in coconut oil also helps bind the protein in hair. Apart from this, it protects the roots and strands and prevents hair breakage.





3. For Skin Care





Coconut oil is used in many natural beauty products and for all the good reasons. If you have a dry skin type, bring coconut oil to your rescue. Coconut oil acts as an excellent moisturiser. It also has healing properties that help in the treating damaged tissues.





Now, that you know about the benefits of this wonder oil, here are some healthy coconut-based recipes that you can experiment within the comfort of your kitchen:





1. Paleo Chocolate And Fruit Cheesecake





A paleo-friendly chocolate cheesecake along with fruits is a perfect healthy substitute for chocolate mousse. This coconut-based dessert is sure to tantalise your taste buds.





2. Cauliflower And Chicken Biryani





This one's for all the biryani lovers out there. This recipe gives the impression of a high-carb meal, when in fact, the rice has been substituted with cauliflower. This cauliflower biryani is cooked in coconut oil, which gives it a healthy twist.





3. Nalikeram Ulli Chammandi (Coconut and Shallot Chutney)





Coconut oil is widely used in a lot of south Indian delicacies. Simple yet flavoursome, this Kerala-style chutney is perfect when you need a quick accompaniment for dosa during breakfast. Coconut oil used for preparing this chutnry adds a nice aroma to it.





4. Avial (Mixed Vegetable Curry)





A soothing vegetable curry, all the way from Kerala, is an absolute must-try. Made with southern flavours of raw bananas, drumsticks, ash gourd, yam and coconut, this south Indian recipe is sure to impress your family and friends.





5. Dates And Cashew Vegan Balls





This energy booster is the perfect snack to nibble on. Loaded with the goodness of dates, cashew nuts and coconut, you can also throw in some seeds of your choice.





There is no denying the fact that coconut oil is loaded with valuable benefits; however, it doesn't mean that you end up going overboard with it. One must consume the oil in moderation and in limits to avoid any negative impact as the calories still count.







