Fathers are the unsung superheroes of the family who expect nothing in return but love. Therefore, every year on the third Sunday of June, the world celebrates Father's Day. This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on 20th june. This day is specifically an event of honouring and celebrating fatherhood. Since it's a Sunday, it's also a perfect day to celebrate fambam moments together. So, how about surprising your dad with a delectable breakfast in bed? Yes, there's no better way to pamper your dad than treating him with a delicious breakfast in bed.





Keeping this in mind, we have put together a list of some amazing yet easy breakfast recipes for your dearest dad.

Here're 5 delectable breakfast recipes to surprise your dad this Father's Day :

1. Masala Upma

It is one of the most quintessential breakfast recipes loved by almost everyone. This authentic and spicy upma recipe is a perfect combination of puffed rice, aromatic spices and some vegetables. Click here for the recipe.

2. Poha

A super easy and guilt-free recipe but no compromise on flavour, this poha recipe is made with flattened rice (poha), onion, potatoes along with seasonings like chillies, crushed peanuts, curry leaves and tangy lemon zest. Believe us or not, your dad will thank you after eating this light breakfast recipe. Click here for the recipe.

3. Pizza Omelette

Why make regular omelette when you could surprise your dad with this fluffy, full of cheese and topped with veggies omelette?! It is a fuss-free and healthy omelette recipe to enjoy the taste of pizza without any guilt trip. Here's the recipe.

4. Aloo Bonda

If your dad is a fan of deep-fried aloo snacks then move over pakoras and try this bonda recipe. Serve it with tangy mint chutney and a steaming hot cup of chai for an amazing snack to the day. Click here for the recipe.

5. Nagori Halwa

This nagori and halwa look like they might have taken hours to make but no, this tiny and crispy puri with delectable sooji halwa is so easy-to-make. We are sure this recipe will satisfy your dad's sweet tooth cravings in a jiffy. Here's the recipe for nagori puri and sooji halwa.

Try these recipes to make this special day extra-special and let us know how you and your dad liked it in the comment section below. We wish you a very Happy Father's Day 2021!