Feel Refreshed This Summer Season With These Yogurt Lassis

The joy of gushing down a tall glass of chilled lassi on a hot and summery day is above all. If this sounds relatable to you, then we are here to give you some exciting and flavourful options of lassi that you can easily prepare at home with just few basic ingredients. There is no denying the fact that lassi makes you feel all refreshed and charged up. But did you know that it can fill you up nutritionally as well? Yes, you read that right. Lassi is one summer cooler, which is brimming with nutrition. Thanks to the presence of yogurt in it that also happens to be its base ingredient. Yogurt is replete with gut-healing properties and contains healthy bacteria that play a vital role in maintaining digestive health.



According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Gut health is inseparable from the health of the rest of the body. Live cultures in yogurt can improve the microflora of the gut, which in turn helps ease symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease and lowers the incidence of ulcers." If you are bored of having the regular old lassi and wish to add new flavours to it, then you can add in the goodness of some seasonal fruits in it.







Here's A List Of 3 Yogurt Lassis That Are Unique And Refreshing:



Mango Lassi







If you happen to be a mango lover, then you are sure to love this version of lassi as well. Made with pulpy mango and loads of ice, mango lassi makes for a perfect summer beverage. You can even add few strands of kesar to the lassi to make it even more flavourful.

Mango lassi makes for a perfect summer beverage







Lassi with the freshness with mint is one refreshing beverage that you are going to love this summer. Mint, or pudina, not only adds a zing to the lassi but also helps in promoting digestion. So, if you have had a heavy greasy lunch, wash it down with a glass of mint lassi to digest all that greasy food.







What makes this lassi different from the classic lassi is the addition of rose sharbat in it. The sweet and rosy flavour of the sharbat complements well with the yogurt. Here is how you can make rose lassi in the comforts of your kitchen.



All the yogurt lassi varieties mentioned above are made using refreshing ingredients that will help you stay well-hydrated. Try these and beat the summer heat.



