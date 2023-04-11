Summer season is finally knocking on our doorstep! As the temperatures begin to soar and sweat beads form on our faces, we know that it's time to tweak the diet. We no longer want to eat deep-fried pakoras or indulge in ghee-laden sweets. In the summer, it's all about light salads, refreshing fruits, plenty of juices and energising drinks. Lassi is one such favourite summer drink that is much-loved by all. The simple three-ingredient drink is ready in an instant and cools us down from within.





Because the classic lassi is easy and fuss-free to make, it lends itself easily to many variations. Whether you add fruit to it or simply some syrup, the results will turn out to be equally delicious. So make the most of the versatile lassi and enjoy this drink all through summer season!

Here Are 6 Amazing Lassi Recipes To Try This Summer:

1. Strawberry Lassi

Strawberry is one of the most refreshing summer fruits. Its brilliant pink hue imparts a whole new level of flavour and aesthetic to any dish it is added to. Add strawberry puree and crushed ice to your lassi recipe to make this amazing treat. You can also garnish with chopped strawberries on top! Click here for the full recipe.

2. Chocolate Lassi

When it comes to chocolate, even the best of us find it hard to resist it. The melt-in-the-mouth flavours of chocolate paired with thick and frothy lassi make for an ideal summer indulgence. You can also add some sliced roasted almonds for additional texture and flavour. Find the full recipe here.





Chocolate flavoured lassi will elevate your summer drink experience like never before.

3. Gulab Lassi

Rose or gulab is not just used for its fragrant aroma, but also for its cooling properties. Rose petals are preserved in summers, known as 'gulkand', which is frequently added to dishes or used as a mouth freshener. Made with rose water and rose petals, this gulab lassi too makes for an amazing summer delight. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Kesar Mango Lassi

One of our favourite summer fruit, mango is used in myriad ways in summer recipes. Move over mango kheer and rabri, and make this delicious kesar mango lassi instead. Thick mango pulp pairs perfectly with the goodness of saffron in this delightful lassi recipe. You won't be able to stop at one sip! Find the full recipe here.





Mango lassi with a hint of kesar is an amazing drink you can't resist.

5. Chickoo Lassi

Chikoo, also known as sapodilla plum, is a juicy and sweet fruit that has a unique flavour of its own. While you can always consume it raw, how about converting it into an energising and delicious drink? This amazing chickoo lassi is ideal for those who love to experiment with their food. Click here for the full recipe.

6. Shahi Lassi

While lassi is quite light on the stomach, it also has the potential to transform into a royal and indulgent affair! Take for instance this shahi lassi. With wholesome vanilla ice cream, the nuttiness of dry fruits and strands of saffron, this lassi recipe is truly fit for royalty. Click here for the full recipe.





Do try these recipes and tell us what you think in the comments below.