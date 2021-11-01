The festive season is synonymous with decadent feasts. From making grand buffets for dinner parties to cooking delicious mithais for pujas, any celebration is incomplete without food! There are certain utensils that our kitchen needs so that we can cook all types of food! We need fry pans for pakodas and samosas, we need tawa for making rotis and parathas, and similarly, we need a handi to make biryanis. Handi is best known for its slow cooking abilities that help preserve nutrients in our food. If you are looking to change or upgrade your handi for the upcoming festive cooking, then we have some premium quality handis for you. You can get amazing discounts on these handis, thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Grab them before the sale is over!

Here are 5 Best Deals On Premiums Quality Handis; Up To 40%

Borosil's handi helps you to cook your meals quickly and efficiently, delivering top-notch results every time. The stainless steel handi does not rust easily, the surface is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. The encapsulated tri-play base heats quickly and evenly. It is crafted for enhanced cooking performance on electric, gas and induction. This product was Rs 1,495 and now it is for Rs 1,339.

Specification:

Price - Rs 1,336

Rating - 4.5/5

Material - stainless steel

2.Vinod Hard Anodized Handi with Lid- Medium

Vinod's handi is made of virgin aluminium ensures even heat distribution so that food doesn't burn. The black body of the handi heats the cookware faster and cooks food quickly! This cookware is scratch resistant and it doesn't chip. It comes with riveted handles that have been tightly screwed. This product is metal spoon-friendly. This handi was for Rs 1,930 and now it is for Rs 1,920.

Specification:

Price - Rs 1,920

Rating - 4.5/5

Material - aluminium

Amazon Brand - Solimo's handi is made of food-grade 100% virgin aluminium and has three layered non-stick coatings, making it perfect for oil-free and healthy cooking. This sturdy handi is made for everyday use with a 2.9mm thick body. It comes with a stainless steel lid that retains heat and keeps food warm. This product was for Rs 1,530 and now it is for Rs 899.

Specification:

Price - Rs 899

Rating - 4/5

Material - aluminium

Cello's handi is versatile cookware compatible with gas stove and induction cooktop, making it more user-friendly. It is made of pure grade aluminium for higher efficiency during cooking. The spiral bottom of the cookware facilitates even distribution of temperature, cooking food faster. The professional-style handle has been ergonomically designed for balance, control and comfort. This product was for Rs 1,199 and now it is for Rs 699.

Specification:

Price - Rs 699

Rating - 4/5

Material - aluminium

Prestige's handi has a new and improved coating that ensures durability and poses no harm to food. This handi comes with a lid which helps in fast cooking and it has the capacity of this handi is 2.5 litres. This has a 3 layer Teflon non-stick residue-free coating. the handi comes with Bakelite riveted handles with grip spots that give a firm hold. This handi was for Rs 1,300 and now it is for Rs 999.

Specification:

Price - Rs 999

Rating - 4.5/5

Material - nonstick



















