We all have a list of our favourite hobbies or activities that we love to do in our free time. For some people, cooking is a regular activity while for others it is a passion or a hobby. Suresh Raina is one such celebrity who has an undeniable passion for cooking. The ace cricketer has been part of the 'Chennai Super Kings' team and often takes time out of his busy schedule to cook some delicious food in his kitchen. Suresh Raina recently delighted his 20.8 million strong fan following by cooking an interesting and exciting recipe. Take a look:

"What's cooking? Something exciting is coming. Stay tuned," wrote Suresh Raina in the caption of his post. The video was shared by him on Instagram reels, where it has already received over 3.6 million views and 391k likes.





In the clip, we could see Suresh Raina trying his hands at Handi cooking. He had placed a clay handi over a gas stove and was adding ingredients to it one by one - thoroughly enjoying the process. He started off with a dash of mustard oil, some mustard seeds, cumin seeds and chopped onions. He later added some interesting gravies and chopped vegetables to the dish - but what finally came out of it wasn't shown to the camera!





Recently, Suresh Raina had also travelled to Switzerland for a vacation with family. He could be seen pictured at a breakfast table with his wife Priyanka Raina after feasting on a lavish meal. Take a look:

What do you think of Suresh Raina's handi cooking? Tell us in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you want to try your hands at Handi cooking too, we have some recipes for you! These lip-smacking recipes can be cooked in a Biryani and are a must-try for every foodie.





