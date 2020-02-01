Fig At Museo: Relish Keto And Gluten-Free Delicacies Sans Guilt

Are you by chance fond of both food and photography? Imagine if you get a space to enjoy both under one roof! That is what this place in Gurgaon offers- Fig at Museo. Situated in 'Museo Camera- Centre for the Photographic Arts' (showcasing the history of camera and photography under one roof), this café is designed around the idea of wellness and culinary perfection. Fig's interior is all about 'simplicity is bliss' and the tranquil ambiance makes the place, a great spot for indulgence in creative-self. This vibe syncs well with the essence of the museum.











Fig at Museo, which opened in November 2019, promises to offer health and taste on the same plate with soulful wholesome food. As we entered what grabbed our eyeballs was the extensive menu they had to offer. We started with coffees, some soft tacos and smoked salmon avocado salad. The coffee at this restaurant needs special mention because of its good Eithiopian blend. Both the dishes tasted fresh and crunchy due to the addition of self-made hydroponic greens. Alongside what comforted our taste-buds were the home made sauces and the purees they used in the dishes.

















We then moved on to some open face sardough toast with hass avocado and harrisa humus and Turkish mezze platter. Though the sardough toast was an average one, what surprised us was the smoked baba ganoush on the mezze platter giving a 'baigan ka bharta' feel. We must say, the earthy flavour of the baba ganoush worked well.







Moving on to the main dish, we ordered some stir fried lamb with ginger soy scallion, chicken thai krapo, both of which came with jasmine rice. We also had butter prawn and chilli linguine that had a quite pale taste. Again among the main dishes, the lamb stood out as the star. It was juicy, spicy and perfectly cooked, making it melt in the mouth with every bite.











The final and the show stopper of the night were the desserts at the café. The ones we enjoyed were orange globe, nuts for you and cheesecake ke andhar cheesecake.

















The reason this new kid in the block can be a go to place for all are the gluten free and keto-friendly options on the menu they offer; and of course the immense options they have for the vegetarian people too.











So if you plan to spend a quiet day or a romantic evening, this place can be a good option for you.











What: Fig At Museo





Where: Museo Camera Centre Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon





When: 8am - 10pm











Cost: INR 1400 for two (approx.)



















