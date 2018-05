FoodFestivalAlert: Flavours Of Colombia At The Legendary Machan

Highlights Indiana are knowing more about Colombian food

Indians are more aware of the culture, history and food of Colombia

The Colombian Embassy, has tied up with the Taj Mahal Hotel

Great chef's under one roof

Lamb Carimanola

Corn Envuelto

In a bid to bring knowledge about their culture, history, and indeed its food, The Colombian Embassy, has tied up with the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi to recreate the gastronomic diversity of Colombia through a week-long festival being held at the iconic Machan. The festival aims to bring a slice of Colombia to the heart of India through a variety of dishes that represent not just the flavours, but also the different regions of this dynamic South American nation.The festival brings together Chef Alejandro Gutierrez and Chef Arun Sundararaj who team up to present some exquisite Colombian dishes like ajiaco, carimanolas and sancocho. Chef Alejandro runs a restaurant with his partner in Colombia's capital city, Bogota. They aim to use local produce in the most innovative ways at their cafe back home.Colombian cuisine is as diverse and vibrant as its topography. Rice potato and legumes are eaten a lot, and in many different ways. One of the most popular Colombian dishes is bandeja paisa. It's a large plate with beans, rice, ground meat and fried egg as its main components. Don't forget avocado and tomatoes - two ingredients extensively used across many local dishes.As you head towards the Amazon basin - cassava (a type of tuber) and yuca root are enjoyed quite a bit. Colombians don't eat too much spice, so the flavours are milder but made very interesting with the use of tomatoes, avocados, onions and garlic. Thanks to a favourable climate, the country is home to some rare fruits like noni and zapote. Fruits like mango, berries and apples are also found here in great abundance.The ongoing food feast at Taj Mahal Hotel is a great way to learn more about Colombian cuisine and enjoy flavours from this South American cultural hub.This is a traditional Colombian croquette made using cassava and ground lamb meat, a type of root vegetable. It is mildly flavoured and is served with a chili sauce and a dash of yogurt. If you are looking to take baby-steps towards Colombian cuisine, try a carimanola (veg or non-veg) and you'll never look back.Next, we recommend you to go for a corn envuelto. 'Envuelto' literally means 'wrapped' in Spanish; here a corn pate of sorts is cooked and served in a corn wrap, topped with a few strands of caramelised corn silk. Three different parts of the corn are used here innovatively giving the final dish a very interesting texture and taste.For mains, we recommend you to go for pacific-style rice with a meat of your choice. Don't forget to mix it all up with a generous helping of tomato, avocados and onions in a fresh tangy mix.Ending with a cup of Colombian coffee would be perfect. What's even better is the signature mango cafe and chocolate dessert that stays with you long after you leave the restaurant.The week-long feast is a must try. After all, how often do you see the finest flavours of Colombia come together so seamlessly at the legendary Machan.: 26th May - 2nd June, 2018- INR 2100 plus taxes per guest- INR 2600 plus taxes per guest: INR 2400 plus taxes per guest: 12:30 - 3:30 (Lunch); 7:30 - 11:00 pm (Dinner): Machan, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, Number One, Mansingh RoadA special a la carte menu featuring varieties of Colombian Coffee at Emperor For reservations/ further information call