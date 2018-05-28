FoodFestivalAlert: Flavours Of Colombia At The Legendary Machan

Indians are more aware of the culture, history and food of Colombia
The Colombian Embassy, has tied up with the Taj Mahal Hotel
"India is very popular in Colombia but Indians don't know Colombia too well", says Ms. Clemencia Forero Ucros, Ambassador of Colombia here in New Delhi who has been stationed here for a little over 6 months. And in just these few months, Ambassador Ucros can already point out all the similarities between her country and ours. According to her, people of her country are as warm and welcoming. Our love for family, dancing, movies and movie-stars and a rich cuisine are some more attributes that are common between India and Colombia, a nation that is fast emerging as a favourite South American holiday destination for travellers across the world.
Great chef's under one roof
In a bid to bring knowledge about their culture, history, and indeed its food, The Colombian Embassy, has tied up with the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi to recreate the gastronomic diversity of Colombia through a week-long festival being held at the iconic Machan. The festival aims to bring a slice of Colombia to the heart of India through a variety of dishes that represent not just the flavours, but also the different regions of this dynamic South American nation.
The festival brings together Chef Alejandro Gutierrez and Chef Arun Sundararaj who team up to present some exquisite Colombian dishes like ajiaco, carimanolas and sancocho. Chef Alejandro runs a restaurant with his partner in Colombia's capital city, Bogota. They aim to use local produce in the most innovative ways at their cafe back home.
About Colombian Cuisine
Colombian cuisine is as diverse and vibrant as its topography. Rice, corn, potato and legumes are eaten a lot, and in many different ways. One of the most popular Colombian dishes is bandeja paisa. It's a large plate with beans, rice, ground meat and fried egg as its main components. Don't forget avocado and tomatoes - two ingredients extensively used across many local dishes.
As you head towards the Amazon basin - cassava (a type of tuber) and yuca root are enjoyed quite a bit. Colombians don't eat too much spice, so the flavours are milder but made very interesting with the use of tomatoes, avocados, onions and garlic. Thanks to a favourable climate, the country is home to some rare fruits like noni and zapote. Fruits like mango, berries and apples are also found here in great abundance.
The ongoing food feast at Taj Mahal Hotel is a great way to learn more about Colombian cuisine and enjoy flavours from this South American cultural hub.
Here are top 4 dishes that you must try at the food festival:
Lamb Carimanola
This is a traditional Colombian croquette made using cassava and ground lamb meat, a type of root vegetable. It is mildly flavoured and is served with a chili sauce and a dash of yogurt. If you are looking to take baby-steps towards Colombian cuisine, try a carimanola (veg or non-veg) and you'll never look back.
Corn Envuelto
Next, we recommend you to go for a corn envuelto. 'Envuelto' literally means 'wrapped' in Spanish; here a corn pate of sorts is cooked and served in a corn wrap, topped with a few strands of caramelised corn silk. Three different parts of the corn are used here innovatively giving the final dish a very interesting texture and taste.
Pacific Style Rice
For mains, we recommend you to go for pacific-style rice with a meat of your choice. Don't forget to mix it all up with a generous helping of tomato, avocados and onions in a fresh tangy mix.
Don't Forget Colombian Coffee
Ending with a cup of Colombian coffee would be perfect. What's even better is the signature mango cafe and chocolate dessert that stays with you long after you leave the restaurant.
The week-long feast is a must try. After all, how often do you see the finest flavours of Colombia come together so seamlessly at the legendary Machan.
Festival Details:
Date: 26th May - 2nd June, 2018 Price: Buffet Lunch At Machan:
Monday To Friday - INR 2100 plus taxes per guest Saturday & Sunday - INR 2600 plus taxes per guest Chef's Special Dinner Menu: INR 2400 plus taxes per guest
Time: 12:30 - 3:30 (Lunch); 7:30 - 11:00 pm (Dinner) Venue: Machan, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, Number One, Mansingh Road
A special a la carte menu featuring varieties of Colombian Coffee at Emperor
CommentsFor reservations/ further information call 011-6651 3244.