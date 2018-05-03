Are You Eating Too Many Tomatoes? 6 Tomato Side Effects You Must Know About!

Highlights Too many tomatoes can cause some serious harm to your health.

health benefits of tomatoes need no introduction. The plump red vegetable, which is also a fruit, is used in a number of cuisines around the world. Not just that, it is also used as a part of beauty treatments and tan removal during summers. Tomatoes are hailed for their potent antioxidant properties as well and are also believed to have protective powers against dangerous UV radiations from the sun. Tomatoes can add flavours to your food and also make your skin soft and supple. But did you know that even tomatoes have certain side effects that you just cannot ignore.

As is often repeated by our elders, "Too much of anything is bad", tomatoes can have dangerous effects on your health when eaten in excess. From digestive troubles to diarrhoea, kidney problems and even body aches, excessive consumption of tomatoes can cause some serious harm to your body.



Here are some side effects of eating too many tomatoes:

1. Acid Reflux: Tomatoes have malic acid and citric acid, which makes your stomach excessively acidic. Eating too many tomatoes can cause heart burn or acid reflux due to the production of excess gastric acid in the stomach. People who frequently suffer from digestive stress or have symptoms of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) may want to go easy on tomatoes.

2. Allergies: Tomatoes contain a compound called histamine which may lead to skin rashes or allergies. For people allergic to tomatoes, consumption may lead to severe symptoms like swelling of mouth, tongue and face, sneezing, throat irritation, etc.

3. Kidney Stones: It may seem surprising but eating too many tomatoes may lead to building up of kidney stones in the body. This is because tomatoes are rich in calcium and oxalate, which when present in excess in the body, are not easily metabolised or removed from the body. These elements start depositing in the body, leading to formation of kidney stones.



Tomato Side Effects: Tomatoes have calcium and oxalate which can result in build up of kidney stones.

4. Joint Pain: Excessive consumption of tomatoes may result in swelling and pain in the joints. This is due to the presence of an alkaloid called solanine. This compound is responsible for building up calcium in the tissues, resulting in inflammation.



5. Lycopenodermia: It is a condition where an excessive amount of lycopene in the blood of a person can result in discolouration of the skin. Lycopene is generally good for your body but when consumed in quantities higher than 75 mg per day, it can lead to lycopenodermia.

6. Diarrhoea: Your tomatoes maybe carrying the bacterium salmonella, which is responsible for diarrhoea. However, otherwise in people who don't have tomato intolerance, diarrhoea is pretty rare.



A lot of people take lycopene supplements which are easily available all around the globe. However, these may result in health complications, as it has been proven by some studies. As far as the question of the appropriate number of tomatoes you can eat daily is concerned, you must consult an expert nutritionist for the answer. It's also crucial to find out whether or not you are intolerant to tomatoes or lycopene in general, as well.