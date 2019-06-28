Foods To Consume And Avoid For Osteoarthritis Pain

These foods may help manage the condition of osteoarthritis better

In order to stay healthy and fit, it important to keep the body fuelled with nutrient-dense foods. However, with age, our body tends to suffer from various illnesses that can turn out to be quite painful and annoying. For instance, the pain associated with osteoarthritis can be daunting. While there is no such eating regimen for arthritis, certain foods have been discovered to battle the inflammation, strengthen the bones and lift up the immune system. Incorporating these foods in your balanced diet may help ease the symptoms of your arthritis.





Fuel Up on Fish

As specific kinds of fish are packed with inflammation-fighting omega-3 fatty acids, specialists prescribe at least 3-4 ounces of fish, twice a week. Omega-3-rich fish includes herring, tuna, salmon, and mackerel. It is highly recommended for rheumatoid arthritis.





Fatty fish like salmon is good for heart and brain health





Step Up To Soy

If you are someone who cannot consume fish, but still wish to reap the inflammation-fighting benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, then you may opt for heart-healthy soybeans. Soybeans are also high in protein, fibre and low in fat. It is considered to be good for rheumatoid arthritis.

Settle For Oils

Extra virgin oil is packed up with heart-healthy fats, as well as with the oleocanthal, which likewise has the properties significantly more like the anti-inflammatory, non-steroidal drugs. Safflower and avocado oils have shown cholesterol-lowering properties, while on the other hand walnut oil has ten times the omega 3s than olive oil.





Go For Cherries

Research has shown that the anthocyanins found in cherries may be anti-inflammatory. Anthocyanin can likewise be found in the other red and purple-coloured fruits like strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries.





Cherries are replete with health benefiting properties











Try Not To Ditch Dairy Products

Some of the low-fat dairy products like cheese, milk, and yogurt are loaded with calcium and vitamin D, both of which are found to increase bone strength. Vitamin D is crucial for the absorption of calcium, and it has been shown to boost up the immune system.





Opt For Broccoli

Broccoli, which is rich in Vitamin C and K, also contains a compound called the Sulforaphane, which some of the researchers have found could help anticipate or moderate the progression of osteoarthritis. Broccoli is also rich in protein and calcium.





Drink Green Tea

Green tea is packed with polyphenols and antioxidants, which are also believed to slow down the cartilage destruction and lessen the inflammation. Studies also discovered that another antioxidant in green tea, which is known by the name of epigallocatechin-3-gallate, blocks the creation of the molecules that cause the joint damage in people with rheumatoid arthritis.





Foods To Avoid

Individuals who are suffering from knee osteoarthritis should try to maintain distance from some of the foods, as they may exasperate the condition further.





MSG

Monosodium Glutamate can be a concealed ingredient in fast foods, soup mixes and so on. Some other additives such as aspartame, sweeteners, may also have a similar effect.





Saturated and Transfat

These are normally found in baked goods and processed foods, yet they can also trigger inflammation.





Alcohol

The Arthritis Foundation suggests constraining liquor intake and abstaining from smoking. Liquor may network with a few medicines, including pain-relief drugs.





Sugar

Sugar can trigger the arrival of the cells that can build the intensity of inflammation. Some other food containing the exceptionally refined starches, for example, the white bread, may likewise have a similar impact.





Salt

Salt can make the cells pull in the water, which could cause osteoarthritis. Joint swelling is a typical indication of osteoarthritis. Some of the pre-packaged and processed foods can often contain an abnormal amount of salt.





Food Sensitivities

Some individuals have sensitivities to specific nourishments. Expelling potential sensitive or allergic foods from the diet may be a way to recover from the symptoms.





Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 may assist individuals with arthritis; however, the omega-6 unsaturated fats may provoke the production of inflammatory chemicals in the body. Some of the examples of oils containing omega-6 include sunflower oil and corn oil.





So tweak your diet a bit to manage the condition of osteoarthritis better.





The author, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava is the co-founder and Fitness & Nutritional Scientist at Food Darzee.











