Tea is not just a beverage in India; it's an emotion. Many people rely on a cup of hot kadak chai to kick-start their day. Similarly, it's a must to conclude your day in the evening with scrumptious snacks. While these are the most preferred times to enjoy tea, did you know you can sip on tea that suits your mood as well? Whether you're feeling under the weather, sad, or just looking for a pick-me-up, there's a tea that you can match according to these particular situations. There are so many different varieties of tea to choose from, which makes this even more exciting. So, tea lovers, let's explore these teas and the mood they fit best for.

Here Are 5 Teas To Match Your Every Mood:

1. Want To Sleep Better? Sip On Chamomile Tea

The struggle to fall asleep at night is real. Sometimes, even after a long day at work, many people find it hard to get a good night's sleep. If you often face this problem, a cup of warm chamomile tea might be the solution you're looking for. These daisy-like flowers are known to induce sleep and also help calm the mind. According to a study conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH), consumption of chamomile tea significantly improved the sleep quality of elderly people admitted to nursing homes.

Also Read: Here Are 7 Health Benefits Of Drinking Ginger Tea. Read On To Find Out How To Make The Perfect Infusion

2. Need An Energy Boost? Opt For Black Tea

Have you been feeling low on energy lately? Do you easily get exhausted and are looking for a quick pick-me-up? If yes, consider sipping on some black tea. It contains an ample amount of caffeine as compared to other teas. As per the FDA, a cup of black tea contains approximately 30-50 mg of caffeine. Thus, drinking black tea when feeling exhausted can help improve focus and alertness and work as an instant energy boost.

3. Feeling Stressed? Peppermint Tea Is Your Friend

When you're feeling stressed, try brewing yourself a cup of peppermint tea. The menthol present in peppermint leaves acts as a muscle relaxant and will help diminish headaches as well. Instead of popping a pill, sipping on peppermint tea is a better alternative. According to the International Journal Of Neuroscience, along with relieving stress, peppermint can also enhance memory and alertness.

4. Feeling Unwell? Sip On Ginger Tea

On days when you're under the weather, have a sore throat, or have a cold, a cup of ginger tea will be your best friend. Ginger is rich in antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation in the body. As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), a compound called gingerol present in it helps do so. So, go ahead and make yourself a cup now to feel better and recover sooner.

Also Read: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Herbal Teas To Boost Overall Health

5. Feeling Sad? Try Lemongrass Tea

When it comes to improving your mood, lemongrass tea can do wonders for you. According to the International Journal of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology, the oils present in lemon grass have antidepressant properties. Of course, it's not possible to manage mental disorders such as depression with it, but if you experience sadness in general, it could certainly be of help.





Now that you know about these teas and the right time to have them, make your choice and enjoy them the right way.