During the monsoon season, we often feel the inexplicable urge to sip a hot cup of tea along with delectable fried bhajiyas or pakoras. Nothing quite elevates the flavour of regular tea the way ginger does. The aromatic root adds a deliciously spicy and refreshing flavour to regular tea that completely transforms the beverage. Drinking a cup of ginger tea particularly during the rainy season has innumerable benefits. The monsoon season brings with it several infections and illnesses and to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the onslaught of pathogens, it is important to boost our immunity. Ginger has always been considered a medicinal ingredient in Ayurveda and is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties.





Here are the benefits of drinking ginger tea:

1) Immunity Booster

Ginger tea can naturally boost your immunity. Ginger contains natural oils which carry anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Drinking some ginger tea when you have a headache or sore throat can provide instant relief. Ginger tea also soothes menstrual cramps.

2) Good For Digestion

It improves digestion and increases the absorption of nutrients and food. Ginger tea helps the stomach throw out toxins and acid. It also helps reduce bloating in the case of overeating.

3) Relieves Nausea

If you suffer from motion sickness ginger tea is the best remedy to help soothe nausea and vomiting. During pregnancy, morning sickness is very common, drinking ginger tea can help prevent morning sickness.

Drink some ginger tea in the morning to help with nausea

4) Relieves Stress

The combination of tea infused with ginger has several natural calming properties. A hot cup of this concoction can relax you immediately and hence relieve stress.

5) Pain Relief

From menstrual cramps to muscle soreness and pain, ginger tea can soothe all pain and provide instant relief.

6) Aids Weight Loss

Brewing tea along with ginger and some honey is believed to aid weight loss as it reduces hunger and increases the feeling of fullness.

Ginger and honey tea is good to keep you full for longer

7) Improves Blood Circulation

Ginger tea is packed with amino acids, minerals, and vitamins like vitamin C which help improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.





To make this infusion at home you will require the following ingredients:

A bulb of ginger Water Tea Leaves Milk (optional) Honey or sugar

Here is how you can prepare the infusion:

In a utensil add water and crushed peeled ginger and bring to a boil. Once the water starts boiling add the tea leaves, and turn the gas to low. Let the tea concoction simmer for a minute. Strain and add sugar or honey. In case you want to prepare the tea with milk, ensure the ginger is peeled so the acid present in the peel does not cause the milk to curdle. Add milk to the water and ginger and then add tea leaves and bring to a boil.

You can combine it with your choice of snack for a happy tummy and content heart.