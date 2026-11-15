Looking for a healthy breakfast that is easy to make and keeps you full for longer? A protein rich cheela could be the perfect choice. This snack is usually made with gram flour and is a tasty way to add protein in your morning meal, but it can be made in many different ways. A food content creator recently shared a unique version of cheela made with moong dal and spinach.





This recipe is specially made for people who want to eat healthy and lose weight. Moong dal provides protein, while spinach adds vitamins and other nutrients. The recipe is a simple way to make your regular cheela more nutritious without compromising on taste.





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The creator shared the recipe on Instagram and listed all the ingredients needed to make it. Other than green moong dal and spinach, you will also need ginger, garlic, green chilli, fresh coriander, cumin seeds and salt. The recipe uses curd, grated paneer, chilli powder and a little ghee for cooking.

Begin by soaking green moong dal along with fresh spinach leaves. The creator then adds ginger, garlic, green chillies, fresh coriander, cumin seeds and salt to enhance the flavour. Everything is blended to form a smooth green batter, which is then poured in a heated pan and spread in circular motions using a ladle.





Once the base begins to cook, add paneer on top, along with some red chilli powder. Ghee is used while cooking for the crisp texture. After it reaches the right texture, fold the cheela and serve hot.





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If you are bored of eating the same breakfast every day, this moong and spinach cheela may be worth trying.