We would probably run out of time if we were to sit and count all the delicious dishes we could prepare with chana, chole or rajma. We would probably start with the classics like rajma chawal and chole chawal and gradually move to varieties like chole bhature, ghuguni, samosa chaat, kala chana curry and more. Although these delicacies and their origins are spread throughout the country, the one common thing that binds the list together is our love for these legumes. Rich with many nutrients and quite easy to pair with rice and roti, simple curries made with rajma and chole have been our saviours on many lazy days. If we were to parallel the pros and cons of these legumes, there is all but one con and that is the time it takes to prepare them. We need to soak these overnight or for at least a couple of hours before we can further pressure cook them to consume.





While it is a common practice to do, on some rare occasions we come across a sudden craving to have chole chawal but are left disappointed because we do not have them soaked overnight. Or, you wake up in the morning ready to prepare drool-worthy chole bhature for breakfast, only to realise that you totally forgot to soak them last night. Earlier, you would give up all hope and move on to the next dish, but you will not be doing the same anymore! Wondering why? Well, we recently came across one of the best kitchen tips to help us in these situations and here it is.

Chana can be used to make various dishes.

Forget to soak chana overnight? Try this trick:





In a pan add 1 cup of water and bring it to a rolling boil. Transfer the water to a pot with a lid or an air tight container and quickly add washed chole to it. Cover the lid with a heavy object and seal in the chole and water as quickly as possible. Let it be for 10-15 minutes depending on the quantity of your legumes and take the lid off once the water has cooled down. What you have in front of you is fully soaked and soft chana which is ready to be used! All you need to do now is pressure cook them before adding them to any dish. As simple as that!





We were amused when we came across this tip, and even more when it actually worked! Give it a try on those rare occasions when you forget to soak chana overnight.