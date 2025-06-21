Another day, another update from Bhumi Pednekar's Udaipur diaries. Today, the focus is on her scrumptious culinary outings. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse of her morning coffee and delicious lunch later on. The first picture showed The Royals actress sipping on the aromatic beverage in a beautifully decorated cup and saucer that looked nothing short of regal. But it was no ordinary coffee. It came with a striking latte art featuring a portrait of Bhumi herself. She enjoyed the drink while soaking in the beauty of the palace and distant hills. We could feel the bliss through the snap.





On the next slide featuring her gastronomical adventure in the City of Lakes, Bhumi Pednekar treated herself to a wholesome and authentic Rajasthani thali. Served on a traditional plate was a bowl of rice, kaali dal and bhindi fry. We also spotted ker sangri, a type of vegetable dish made from ker — a wild, tangy-sour berry and sangri — a bean that comes from the Khejri tree. A separate bowl featured gatte ki sabzi, another vegetable curry prepared from gram flour dumplings. It has a yummy and creamy, yogurt-based curry. Bhumi Pednekar also relished the Rajasthani staple — dal-bati-churma. Each of the items was presented on three different plates. Phew! Bhumi skipped a fancy caption and simply added a smiley emoji, which perfectly encapsulated how much she enjoyed her meal.

Bhumi Pednekar is a fan of desi cuisine. On another page, the actress indulged in some home-cooked specialities. She sat in front of a table which was loaded with an array of food, including yellow dal, rice, crispy vadas and Usal. FYI: Usal is a typical Maharashtrian curry made from legumes and usually served with rice or pav (bread rolls). This is a must-try for spice-lovers. Bhumi ended her culinary session on a sweet note by devouring modaks. Read all about it here.





We would love to see more of Bhumi Pednekar's foodie moments.