Janhvi Kapoor's love for food is no longer a secret. And, amidst her hectic shoot schedules, all she sought was ‘a reset'. Curious how she attained it? For a self-proclaimed foodie like her, the answer was simple - by spending ample quality time with her loved ones over some shared food escapades. She dropped a post on Instagram, giving a glimpse inside the same, and it featured cute foodie moments with Khushi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya in London.





In one of the frames of her carousel, the Ulajh actress was seen posing for the lens along with her little sister Khushi Kapoor at a surreal location by a lake. But what caught our attention was the delectable spread of the duo's picnic setup. It included a flattering place filled with mini pancakes served alongside what appears to be small orange pieces of smoked salmon and a couple of egg whites cut in half. Two small bowls - one containing fresh herbs like chives and another one seemingly having melted yellow butter or sweet sauce were also part of the platter.

The picnic spread was a treat for the eyes. Freshly cut slices of a variety of fruits, including kiwi, strawberries and orange bell peppers, were also arranged on another wooden board, accompanied by glasses of some delectable dips. Further, there was an assortment of cured meats (seemingly ham or salami), cheese and berries, serving as a perfect appetiser for the picnic. Bite-sized versions of a classic Italian Caprese salad were also present over there. Made with cherries, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella balls threaded onto small toothpicks, these help ease the consumption.





Coming to the pleasing decoration of the setup, it featured a flower vase, a tote basket and champagne glasses, seemingly shielding the champagne bottles behind them to wrap up their picnic date on a good note.

Watch the full post below:

But it seems for a foodie like Janhvi Kapoor, the Italian-style picnic was not enough for her ‘reset'. In another frame of her carousel, she was also seen radiating her huge smile while holding a glass of white wine and soaking up the sun.





Finally, the Dhadak star showcased her mischievous stunt with Shikhar Pahariya, which is quite relatable to every lovey-dovey pair. Despite savouring her bowl of what appears to be a delectable dessert, she couldn't stop herself from diving into some from Shikhar's bowl. Hilariously amusing, isn't it? After her bewitching action, the expression on Shikhar's face was undoubtedly universal.





We are simply drooling over Janhvi's foodie moments from the vacay. Isn't this the same case for you?