Four Teas That May Help Boost Your Immunity This Monsoon

Monsoons are the time to indulge in a piping hot cup of tea.

There is something special about the monsoon season. The weather is a breathe of fresh air and brings a sigh of relief from the scorching heat. There are moments when the sky turns dark, a flash of lightning illuminates the sky, followed by beautiful rains. This is the season when you let your guards down and indulge in some decadant snacks, from piping hot samosas and bread pakodas to delicious gulab jamun - it's only once is what we tell our conscience.





Every season comes with its own dietary demands. You might want to tweak your meals with the change in seasons to accommodate more seasonal produce, according to a particular season. Monsoon is a season when your immunity may take a hit as you're likely to be more exposed to germs resulting in flu, viral fever etc. According to various nutritionists, the drop in temperature slows down your metabolism rate. During monsoon, we should consume antioxidant-rich foods which keep infections away.





Here We Bring You A List Of Four Teas That You Must Have To Boost Your Immunity:

1. Masala Chai

Masala chai is a fine blend of Assam CTC tea blended with Indian spices. While the spices add flavour to your tea, they also have a host of health benefits. Various spices are blended into Masala Chai. The classic traditional Indian Masala Chai is made using six spices - Cardamom, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Pepper, Cloves and Ginger. Each spice has its own individual health properties; for example, Cardamom is good for the stomach, Cinnamon controls blood sugar levels, Ginger is good for the throat, Pepper has anti-inflammatory properties and Star Anise fights viruses and flu. Tea, of course, is loaded with antioxidants, which protect your body, when it combines with spices the goodness of tea doubles. So binge on Masala Chai to keep your body warm and metabolism in check.

2. Cinnamon Green Tea

This is a traditional blend and uses green tea as a base; it is blended with Cinnamon, also known as 'Dlachini'. The ancient spice has prized medicinal properties. It is rich in antioxidants, helps improve the absorption of insulin in the body; it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and has anti-inflammatory properties. So when you have a sugar craving, have a cup of Cinnamon Green tea to curb the urge.





3. Peppermint Green Tea

Peppermint is used in toothpaste, chewing gum and mouthwashes, so we are familiar with its taste. But have you ever tried making a Peppermint Green tea which has actual leaves in its natural form? The refreshing taste of peppermint refreshes your palate immediately. But did you know that peppermint is benifcial for your stomach? It takes care of bloating, reduced acidity and keeps your digestion system healthy. So the next time you have a heavy lunch, have a peppermint green tea to ease your stomach.





4. Ginger Green tea

An all-time favourite, Ginger is used extensively in Indian households for cooking, and every household has its version of Ginger tea. Did you know that ginger root is rich in Vitamin C, magnesium and has other health properties? Ginger green tea relieves nausea, improves digestion and fights colds with its healing properties and strengthens your body's immunity. When your body gets fatigued, and you are getting a cold, prepare yourself a cup of ginger tea.





So, this monsoon, pair your delicious monsoon staples with these healthy, immunity-boosting teas. Happy monsoons everyone!







