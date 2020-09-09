Drink This Quick Fennel Seeds And Lime Water Tea For Weight Loss

Sweet, warm and refreshing, fennel seeds are known to aid weight loss as well.

If you are looking to lose those extra kilos, you might be searching for the best ways to quickly achieve so. But hold on, the first tip you should remember is that it is a gradual process and no miracle. It requires persistence and commitment. But besides all the stringent diets and workout regimes that you might have come across in your quest, did you know that certain small changes in our daily routine can aid in weight loss too? From having a balanced breakfast to keeping yourself hydrated and adding healthy foods for good digestion, there are many such changes that can help you shed some kilos.





Fennel seeds (or saunf) is an Indian spice that is most commonly used as a mouth-freshener besides being used in many delicious Indian dishes. It is one kitchen ingredient that we can barely do without. And that's not just for the flavour it lends but also due to the many health benefits it comes with. Sweet, warm and refreshing, fennel seeds are known to aid weight loss as well. A powerhouse of detoxifying and metabolism-boosting nutrients, fennel seeds make for a wonderful way to cut some flab.





Shilpa Arora, Macrobiotic Coach and Nutritionist, says "fennel seeds help in digestion and metabolism, leading to better absorption of nutrients that further helps in less hunger pangs aiding in weight loss. Infused fennel water is a therapy to cleanse the gut and is quite effective for people suffering from chronic constipation."

Fennel seeds are also a natural detoxifier which further boosts metabolism, the rate at which our cells use the energy we gain from the foods. Accelerating metabolism leads to acceleration in the consumption of calories by our cell, increasing the fat burning process.





The best way to consume fennel seeds is to infuse it water. Here is a fennel seeds and lime water recipe that you can try at home to consume every morning.





Ingredients:





- Water- 1 cup





- Lemon- 1/2





- Fennel seeds- 1/2 tsp





- Honey- 1 tsp





Method-





1. Boil fennel seeds in water. Let it sit for 10 minutes after turning off the flame.





2. Pour it in a glass, add lemon and honey.





3. Stir and drink warm. You may or may not strain the seeds.





This is best when consumed empty stomach to aid metabolism and boost weight loss. We would recommend limiting the intake to one glass every day. The addition of vitamin C-rich lemon may help improve fat oxidation process and burn excess calories in our body. Hone too is a treasure trove of free-radical fighting antioxidants.





Try this incredibly healthy drink for weight loss at home and share your experience in the comments section below.













