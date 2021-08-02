If there is one thing that the months-long lockdown has taught us, then it is the storage of essentials. Keeping ourselves stocked with vital food items is now the new normal. The habit has turned out to be beneficial even in the post-lockdown schedule. One of the easiest ways to keep everything in the kitchen under check is a stocked refrigerator. An organized fridge makes life easier and recipes tastier. It not only helps us during emergencies but also saves our precious time. You can also resist that temptation to order junk online and instead make your own recipes which saves your money too. Here are some essentials that you might want to have in your fridge at any given point in time.





Also Read: To Chill or Not to Chill: Everything You Need To Know About Food Refrigeration

Storing essentials in fridge helps you get food handy whenever you want

Here're 10 Must-Have Fridge Essentials:

1.Milk And Curd:

These are two of the most important dairy products that often turn out to be instrumental in the day-to-day routine. Make sure to replace the stock at regular intervals.

2.Canned Foods:

You can avail the benefits of the current trend of ready-to-eat food. These come in cans and can be easily stored in the fridge for a long period of time. Purees, Seafood, Pulses, Soups, Stews can be found in tins.

3.Butters And Sauces:

The spreads like regular butter or flavoured ones can help in a bunch of ways. They can be used on breads and rotis when needed. Different sauces can add punch to your regular evening snack session.





Also Read: 5 Tips to De-clutter Your Refrigerator

We love stashing condiments for whenever we need them

4.Lemons:

Lemons have too many advantages and hence deserve a hot spot in your fridge. The citrusy fruit is used in food recipes frequently. Lemon juice or nimbu pani comes handy on a day you feel dehydrated or bloated. Lemons are also used in various skincare routines.

5.Juices:

Apart from regular water, you can store some flavoured liquids. Fruit juices, sherbets are good ways to satiate your taste buds and quench your thirst.

6.Nuts And Seeds:

The benefits of nuts are known to everyone. If you are health conscious, make sure you have some cashews, almonds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds stacked in the cold shelf.

7.Dried Fruits:

The dried fruits like raisins, anjeer, dates etc are constants in desi recipes. Hence keeping them in your fridge is a must. They can also be used in milkshakes and desserts. You can also pop them raw.





Also Read: Does Your Fridge Smell Bad? Here's How You Can Get Rid Of Those Pungent Odours

Dry fruits are loaded with nutrients

8.Cheese:

In today's world, cheese has become one of the most sought-after items. Pizzas, sandwiches, frankies, sabzis and snacks get the heavenly touch with cheese.

9.Meat:

Frozen meat can be quite helpful when it comes to impromptu recipes. These should be stored in the freezer.

10.Eggs:

Eggs are filled with nutrition. They can be consumed in a plethora of ways and can never go to waste.





These were some of the must-have products that can make the refrigerator a go-to place for you. Do let us know your non-negotiables.