Friendship Day 2025 is almost here (August 5). Many of us are making detailed plans to catch up with our buddies. If you're a foodie like us, you know that no celebration will be complete without a good dessert. Moreover, doesn't the best type of bonding happen over something sweet? As a special compilation for Friendship Day 2025, we have listed some classic desserts that are perfect to share with friends. Whether you like light or decadent treats, fruity or chocolatey flavours - this list has a wide variety of options:

Here Are 10 Yummy Desserts To Enjoy On Friendship Day 2025:

1. Nutella Waffle

If your friends are all about indulgence, they won't say no to a Nutella waffle (or two). This dessert is warm, crisp and totally comforting. You can add extra Nutella, chocolate chips or even maple syrup. For the final touch of decadence, top it with ice cream.





2. Blueberry Pancakes

This is another warm dessert perfect for rainy days. Pancakes usually come in a stack, so they are great for sharing! Go all out and ensure that the blueberry pancakes are topped with whipped cream and maple syrup. After all, it's a Friendship Day celebration among true foodies!

3. Tiramisu

If you're in the company of coffee lovers, opting for good old tiramisu is a no-brainer. Catch up with your buddies as you take your time digging into the yummy layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone. If you're craving one right away, you can easily order it online. This Italian dessert is widely available nowadays.

4. Burnt Basque Cheesecake

If your friends are fans of fancy desserts, a nice Burnt Basque cheesecake won't disappoint. This treat is slightly charred and crusty on the outside, yet delicately sweet and creamy on the inside. It's the perfect choice for a serious food enthusiast's Friendship Day binge. If you want, you can top this cheesecake with different syrups, compote, chocolate sauce or even Nutella.

5. Chocolate Mousse

Many foodies will agree that chocolate is the best choice to celebrate the sweet yet serious bonds we share with best friends. So why not indulge in a classic chocolate dessert? If you don't prefer anything too heavy, relish a smooth and airy choco mousse.

6. Mini Gulab Jamun

If your friends enjoy desi desserts, stock up on mini gulab jamuns. You can serve them on toothpicks as a sweet starter for your Friendship Day party. Alternatively, you can pass around a box of them as you cosily binge-watch your favourite show together. Since they are already bite-sized, you don't have to worry about how they will be shared among a group.





7. Rasmalai

Seeking an elegant Indian dessert for Friendship Day 2025? We recommend the classic, crowd-favourite rasmalai. This delicacy is not about loud flavours. Rather, it offers soft and subtle satisfaction with its hints of saffron, cardamom and pistachio. Order it from a nearby sweet shop using a food delivery app. Don't forget to serve it cold.

8. Rava Kesari

South Indian-style Rava Kesari is generally associated with festive occasions. And we feel that Friendship Day deserves equal consideration. After all, our ties are sacred in a way. This dessert may also make you nostalgic about the festive holidays you spent with your friends while growing up.

9. Kulfi Falooda

Another nostalgia-inducing dessert is kulfi falooda. Just like your friend group, this dessert is chaotic and colourful. You can customise the contents of each serving, so your fussy pal doesn't need to worry. Ensure there's extra, as someone will always ask for seconds.

10. Fruit Custard With Jelly

If you like old-school dessert, opt for a vibrant bowl of fruit custard with jelly. It's cool, loaded and supremely delicious. Chunks of fresh fruit, creamy custard and wobbly jelly... it will feel like a trip down memory lane - back to the days of fun and frolic with your best buddies.





Happy Friendship Day 2025!





