International Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, the happy day of friendship and love falls on August 4, 2024. As schoolkids, we all used to celebrate the day by tying friendship bands on the wrists of our besties. As we grow up, most of us don't mark the day with that same level of enthusiasm. If tying friendship band as a grown-up may not appeal to you, you can still celebrate this happy day with your friends by enjoying foods that remind you of the good old days of simplicity, fun and innocent childhood friendships.

Here Are 6 Foods That Will Take You Back To School Days' Friendships:

1. Tiffin Maggi

Maggi takes another form in the school tiffin box. The noodles get cold and take that square shape of the lunchbox. Now as adults, we may fuss over cold food. However, we still may find no fancy Maggi better than that cold tiffin Maggi enjoyed with our buddies.

2. Ice Lollies

There was something so exciting about eating ice lollies such as cola, orange, lemon and mango-raspberry with our friends after school. The 5 rupee ice candies would provide instant relief after a hot day of studying in schools without air conditioners.

3. Sugar Cigarettes And Lollipops

The coolest candies we would eat as children were the sugar cigarette candies. From a distance, these would look like real cigarettes and we would pretend to smoke by holding these sticks of minty sugar like cigarettes.

4. Burger And Pizza-Shaped Jellies

No expensive jelly can beat those tiny packets of jellies we would eat as kids. While these jellies did not have much flavour, they would come in exciting shapes like that of burgers, pizzas etc.

5. Frooti

As an adult, we may have enjoyed different kinds of cocktails with our friends on weekends. However, back in school days, one beverage ruled all picnics and birthday parties - Frooti. Maybe all you need to do this friendship day is sip on Frooti with your childhood school bestie.

6. Local Muffins And Cakes

Realistic cakes these days along with microwave ovens at home have taken cakes to another level. Everyone can bake at home. But that chocolate ganache cake, however yummy, will not match those local muffins and cakes available in your local grocery store.





Enjoy these treats with your besties this Friendship Day and celebrate your special friendship. Are there any more foods that remind you of school friendships? Share with us in the comments section.