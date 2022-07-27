It's Friendship Day- the one great excuse to catch up with your friends. The special day to celebrate friends was first organised by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards in 1930. Over the years, Friendship Day has become synonymous with having a great time catching up with friends. And any great party is incomplete without food, isn't it? So if you are planning to host a get-together at home for your loved ones, you need to make sure that there is a delectable feast to make the party a superhit. And there is nothing easier to prepare than a spread of snacks that are easy to eat and easier to prepare.

To make your job a lot easier, we have compiled a list of snacks that you can prepare for your next party in just a jiffy.

French fries are also a good idea. Hot and crispy fries, topped with a peri-peri mix and served with a dip is one combination that you can never go wrong with.

People have different preferences when it comes to pizza toppings, so it is ideal that you play it safe and bake some Margherita pizzas. All you need is pizza or pasta sauce, some basil leaves, and a spoon of extra virgin olive oil.

This yummy snack is the perfect quick fix for a party. This dish is made with bite-sized akki roti topped with mint-flavoured chicken and garnished with a sliced hard-boiled egg.

Can you ever go wrong with a platter of dimsums? We don't think so. You can always experiment with the fillings based on the preference of your guests.

Homemade crispy chicken nuggets sound irresistible, don't they? Cook up this delightful snack for a hassle-free eating experience and you can pair it with an assortment of dips.

A plate of spicy chicken wings is the perfect snack for a party. You can serve with a side of vegetables like cucumber or pickles.

Another finger food that is yummy and qualifies as a perfect party snack is fish fingers. Pieces of fish, coated in batter and deep fried. It simply cannot get better.

Any party without a cheesy treat is an incomplete one. And cheese pakodas make for the perfect fusion food for a party.







This iconic chicken snack is sure to be a hit across all age groups. It is spicy with just the right burst of flavours and can be made with ingredients easily available at home.







Wishing you a very happy friendship day!