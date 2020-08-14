SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • 5 Delicious Recipes For A Wholesome Bengali Lunch

5 Delicious Recipes For A Wholesome Bengali Lunch

If you are planning to host a big Bengali lunch at your place, here are some options you will love:

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 14, 2020 16:04 IST

Reddit
5 Delicious Recipes For A Wholesome Bengali Lunch

A quintessential Bengali fare is wholesome, balanced and very flavourful

'Maach, Mangsho Aar Mishti', for the most part of the country, Bengali food revolves just around these three components: fish, meat and sweets. However, the reality is strikingly different. The ever so rich and varied Bengali goes back thousands of years. Making use of local and seasonal produce, working on the right balance between flavours and textures are some of the defining features of Bengali cuisine, and a quintessential Bengali lunch is the true testament of the same. In a traditional Bengali set-up, food is consumed in courses. The first few courses include shukto, a bitter medley of vegetables, shaak or green leafy vegetables, bhaja or fried vegetable fritters, aloo posto, a dry preparation of potatoes and poppy seeds, and dal and rice. Then come the mighty mains like soothing fish curry or thick meat preparation, sweet chutney and sweetmeats follow suit soon after.  

If you are planning to host a big Bengali lunch at your place, here are some options you will love:

1. Chana Dal

The special dal made with cholar dal or Bengal gram is of pale-yellow colour and is tempered with choicest masalas. It goes best with luchi (or maida puri) or piping hot rice. Try making the tadka in ghee for the distinct aroma it is known for.  

5ig30ooo


2. Dhokar Dalna

This unique dish is made with diamond-shaped lentil cakes that are doused in a fiery gravy and served with rice. Intrigued much? You have to give it a try! 


3. Bhapa Chingri

'Bhapa' means steamed in Bengali, and chingri means prawns or shrimps. While prawns are made in a variety of ways in Bengal, this preparation is both special and unique. Prawns packed with smoky flavour is a treat you don't want to miss.

v30th1go


4. Kosha Mangsho

This thick and robust mutton preparation is bursting with sizzling spices. The juicy mutton recipe is popular for its rich taste and hot quotient.  

28gpa0a8


5. Maachcher Jhol

You saw this coming, didn't you? This soothing fish curry, with watery thin gravy, is all things spicy and delectable. Yet it is not too hot either. Just the perfect blend. Pair with rice - and enjoy ultimate Bengali comfort meal combination. 

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


Try making these recipes at home and let us know how you liked it!



Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  BengaliLunchRecipes
This Low-Fat Shawarma Is All You Need To Satiate Your Chicken Cravings
This Low-Fat Shawarma Is All You Need To Satiate Your Chicken Cravings
Move Over Chilli Potato, Try This Spicy Baby Potato Recipe By Veranda Restaurant
Move Over Chilli Potato, Try This Spicy Baby Potato Recipe By Veranda Restaurant

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 