Mumbai never really stops eating. And if you have been paying attention, April 2026 has been a particularly exciting month to be a hungry person in this city. New restaurants are opening across neighbourhoods, spanning everything from rooftop restro-bars to neighbourhood pasta spots, Sri Lankan bistros to Korean fried chicken joints, Italian stalwarts making their Mumbai debut and mithai boutiques getting a serious design overhaul. The range this month is genuinely impressive. Whether you are in Bandra, Nariman Point, Khar, Churchgate, or venturing out to Thane, there is something new on the table. Here is the full guide to what just opened and why it deserves a visit.

Here Are The Best New Restaurant Openings In Mumbai

Flint, Nariman Point

If there is one address this month that feels genuinely different from everything else opening around it, it is Flint. Located at NCPA, Nariman Point, Flint is a grill-forward café that brings a relaxed yet refined approach to dining in one of Mumbai's cultural hubs. Designed with a clean, contemporary aesthetic, the space balances simplicity with warmth, creating an easygoing setting that complements its focus on fire-led cooking. It is the kind of place where the food does the talking no theatrics, no gimmicks, just well-executed grilled dishes in a thoughtfully designed room.





Address: Ground Floor, Gate, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Alta Stella, Andheri West

For those who want their dinner to come with a view and a story, Alta Stella is the one to watch. Thirty floors above the hum of Andheri West, Alta Stella is a rooftop constellation-inspired restro-bar. Chef Manoranjan has crafted dishes that blend global influences with Indian classics, with signature highlights including Beetroot and Whipped Feta Croquettes, Tangra Chicken Pops, and Podi Butter Prawns, alongside a Chenna Pod Cheesecake inspired by the caramelised sweetness of Odisha's traditional chenna poda. Behind the bar, the cocktail programme draws from celestial mythology and the zodiac, with twelve signature cocktails named after star signs, Enki, Jasper, Chimaera, and more.





Address: 30th Floor, Parinee I, Shah Industrial Estate, Veera Desai Area, Andheri West, Mumbai

Cost for two: Approx. ₹3,500

Fi'lia, Vile Parle

Fi'lia, a much-anticipated Italian spot in Mumbai, has opened at Roswyn, living up to its hype. It offers a warm, understated dining experience with simple, well-executed dishes. The menu highlights handmade pastas, slow-cooked sauces, wood-fired pizzas, and carefully prepared meats and seafood, all with familiar, balanced flavours. The setting encourages relaxed, shared meals, with dishes at the centre, fostering easy conversation and a natural pace. In a city fond of loud, cheese-heavy Italian food, Fi'lia's focus on restraint and technique is refreshing. Visit for the pasta, and linger for the wood-fired pizza.

Ikai (House of Ikai), Khar West

Mithai gets a fresh start with Ikai, which reimagines Indian sweets and savouries with a refined, design-focused approach. Traditional recipes are paired with conscious ingredients like jaggery and olive oil. The experience includes live dessert-making and elevated chaat, promoting interactive tasting. The space resembles a curated boutique, inviting slow exploration, indulgence, and thoughtful gifting. If you've felt Indian mithai shops lag behind modern dining trends, Ikai is the solution. It's perfect for picking up a thoughtful gift instead of the usual last-minute assorted mithai box.





Address: IKAI Shop No. 1, Seven Star Building, Rd Number 24, opposite Starbucks, off Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai

Alba Pasta Bar, Bandra West

Alba Pasta Bar in Bandra shows that you don't need glamour to offer something special. It provides a relaxed, neighbourhood Italian dining experience with fresh pasta and carefully made zero-proof cocktails. The menu is straightforward, focusing on handmade pastas and balanced flavours. The casual setting is perfect for walk-ins, spontaneous meals, and laid-back lunches or dinners without needing reservations. The zero-proof cocktails are a nice addition, allowing you to enjoy a satisfying meal without a full evening commitment. This is neighbourhood dining at its best.





Address: Ground Floor, Clamar CHS Jn 16th, and, 29th Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai

Lisa's Lanka, Bandra West

Sri Lankan cuisine does not get nearly as much attention in Mumbai as it deserves, which is what makes Lisa's Lanka a particularly exciting opening. Lisa's Lanka in Bandra West brings a vibrant Sri Lankan bistro and bar experience to the neighbourhood, centred on bold, coastal flavours and spice-led cooking. The menu features a mix of traditional and contemporary dishes, from rich curries to seafood-forward plates, all layered with coconut, heat, and tang, served in a lively, easygoing space designed for sharing and relaxed evenings. Think of it as a cousin to the South Indian food you already love, but with its own distinct personality, sharper on the chilli, heavier on the coconut, more oceanic in character. The bar programme rounds it out beautifully.





Address: 1st Floor, VN Sphere Mall, Off Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

STAQX, Bandra West

Not every new opening needs to be aspirational. Some just need to be really, really good at comfort food, and that is exactly what STAQX sets out to do. STAQX in Bandra channels the spirit of an old-school 80s diner with a bold, indulgent take on comfort food. The menu centres around elevated burgers, loaded hotdogs, and stacked sandwiches, built with rich flavours and generous portions that lean into a more-is-more approach. The space is casual and nostalgic, designed for easy, all-day dining where the focus stays on hearty bites, familiar cravings, and a fun, laid-back vibe. If you grew up on the fantasy of American diners you saw in films and always wanted the Mumbai version of that, STAQX is it. Come hungry, come with friends, and do not make any plans for a couple of hours after.





Address: Building-1, Ankaleshwar, ONGC Quarters, Shop No. 4, near Lilavati Hospital, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai

Mokai, Pali Hill, Bandra

Mokai has been building a loyal following since its first café opened, and the Pali Hill outpost takes the concept into a bigger, more all-day format. Mokai's new outlet in Pali Hill brings its Asian-inspired, Indian-made café experience into a more expansive, all-day format, spanning from breakfast through dinner. The menu blends comfort and variety, with everything from nourishing bowls and small plates to hearty mains, alongside speciality coffee and mindful options including vegan and gluten-free choices. The space carries a relaxed, contemporary café vibe, designed for everything from slow mornings to casual meals and easy catch-ups through the day. What also makes Mokai genuinely interesting is its second café concept that reportedly features what it describes as India's first floating matcha bar. Whether you are coming for a matcha in the morning or a bowl in the evening, this one covers all the bases.





Address: Ground Floor, 600, 601, 602, Hill Crest, Dr Ambedkar Rd, next to Arvind Store, Pali Naka, Bandra West, Mumbai

Dessert Therapy

What started as a modest ₹10,000 home kitchen in 2016 has blossomed into Mumbai's beloved premium dessert haven, Dessert Therapy. Now, with its sixth outlet, the sprawling Dessert Therapy Kitchen in Oshiwara, the brand steps into a new era, unveiling a globally inspired café menu of savoury delights like peri peri crispy potatoes, truffle butter spaghetti, and house ramen, seamlessly leading into its signature sweets. Co-founders Harsh and Nisarg Shah envision a space for unhurried indulgence, pairing hearty hand-helds, lattes, and Biscoff frappes with cosy vibes. From Malad to Ghatkopar, it redefines vegetarian dining as a holistic, experience-rich journey.