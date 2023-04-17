Ask a coffee lover, life without coffee seems incomplete. Have it in the morning to kick-start the day or in between long working hours, a strong cup of coffee is always a hit. But, unfortunately, the discourse around coffee can be controversial. If you scroll through the internet, you will find people having different thoughts regarding coffee. While some link it to major ailments, some say coffee is good for your health. In fact, our knowledge about coffee is ever-evolving. With so much mystery around the drink, it often gets difficult to differentiate between facts and fiction. One of the most common queries remains - whether or not to drink coffee during the summer months. We thought of looking into some facts to find a suitable answer for you. Let's get started.





Is It Okay To Drink Coffee In Summer?

Planning your summer diet is not always straightforward. The season can bring about various health concerns that need to be considered when deciding what to eat. For example, dahi (yogurt) can be a great food choice for summer, but individuals with arthritis are often advised to avoid it due to its potential to cause inflammation. Similarly, coffee is another food item that requires consideration. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, coffee contains caffeine, which is known to be diuretic in nature. This may cause excess fluid loss in the body leading to dehydration. "However, several studies have negated the notion that coffee is dehydrating." In fact, Datta says, if consumed in moderation, it can easily be a part of your healthy diet. "It is perfectly okay to consume coffee during summer season," she adds.

How Much Coffee Is Too Much Coffee?

According to the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of the United States, a healthy adult should not consume more than 400mg of coffee a day, which is around four to five cups of the drink. However, the amount might differ from person to person, depending on their metabolic rate and their sensitivity to coffee. Hence, we always advise you to consult an expert to understand the right dosage of coffee per day.





Side-Effects Of Excess Coffee Consumption:

As the legends say, "excess of everything is bad". It is no different for coffee. Having too much coffee might lead to several health problems. We listed some major side effects of having excess coffee. Take a look.

1. Dehydration:

Coffee is a diuretic drink, meaning, if consumed in excess amounts, it may lead to excess fluid loss through urination and sweat. These factors may further lead to dehydration during the summer season.

2. Restlessness:

Several studies have associated excess coffee consumption with anxiety, restlessness and jitteriness. This happens because caffeine is a stimulant, leading to an excessive adrenaline rush.

3. Insomnia:

Caffeine has long been associated with sleeplessness. It is a natural psychostimulant that refuels us with energy and interferes with the sleep cycle. Hence, many of us often consume coffee during weird working hours, to stay active and keep going.

4. Digestive issues:

This problem is directly related to the problem of sleeplessness. With no rest in our body, the metabolism slows down. This further leads to indigestion, acidity, bloating and several other gut-related problems.

5. Muscle breakdown:

According to several studies, people who consume an excessive amount of caffeine may develop the problem of rhabdomyolysis - a health problem where the damaged muscles are further broken down, instead of undergoing healing.





The Bottom Line:

Considering all the above factors, we say, during the summers do not give up on coffee altogether. Instead, have it in moderation to enjoy its goodness to the fullest. Click here for some of our favourite coffee recipes for summer.





Enjoy your drink!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.