Watch: Give Your Regular Pav Bhaji An Interesting Twist For Your Next House Party

Prepare pav bhaji rava rolls at home

One thing that you can never get out of a true-blue Indian foodie is the love for street food of India. No matter where you go, a plate of tantalising gol gappe or papdi chaat is something that will always make you go weak in the knees. Indian street food enjoys a massive fan-following all across the world for its spicy masalas and tangy flavours. Be it kids or adults, a sumptuous plate of aloo chaat or a steaming hot plate of pav bhaji is sure to salivate all.





But do you also think twice before eating out at a street-side pav bhaji stall because of the hygiene factor? Many of us love to gorge on all the delightful treats that the street food has to offer but still remain sceptical about its quality. But what if we tell you that you can now prepare all those yummy delights and much more at home without much hassle?! Yes, you heard us right! From gol gappe, papdi chaat, dahi bhalla to spicy pav bhaji, you can prepare them all in your kitchen. If you're planning to host a house party, one of the biggest tasks would be to prepare a sumptuous spread for the guests. One street food item that is sure to be loved by all your guests is pav bhaji. But wait, here is a pav bhaji recipe that comes with a twist and serves as a unique snack instead.

Pav bhaji rava rolls make for a delicious snack that you can prepare for house parties and family get-togethers. This mouth-watering recipe is shared by famous YouTube chef Alpa Modi, on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Made with semolina dough, these balls are sautéed in a mix of pav bhaji masala, which is made of onion, tomatoes, capsicum, ginger-chilli paste, curry leaves and a host of spices. With a tempting aroma and a mild flavour of pav bhaji, these super-easy rava rolls are going to be your next go-to snack for not just parties but even for those irresistible hunger pangs. So don your aprons and get going!





Watch: How To Make Pav Bhaji Rava Rolls At Home:













