When it comes to Maharashtrian cuisine, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Is it the all-time favourite vada pav? Or maybe other delicious dishes like missal pav or kothimbir vadi?! The options to choose from this region's cuisine are endless. After all, we can never get enough of those spicy and tangy flavours that Maharashtra offers! But in all these different varieties, the one thing which indeed rules over our hearts is the comforting poha. Loaded with potatoes, onions, sev and spices- there is something soul-soothing about a yummy plate of poha that we all love to have. And the best part about this recipe is that Maharashtra has all the different kinds of poha that you can devour! Find the recipes below:





As the names suggest, a lot of kanda (onions) is added to this Kanda poha, which is then topped with crunchy almonds and yellow sev. Kanda poha can be served with green chutney or any other chutney of your choosing.

To make this dish, simply make the poha, combine it with vegetables, crunchy potatoes, masalas, peanuts, and curry leaves, and serve with plenty of kanda and crispy sev. Lastly, serve it with a steaming cup of chai and enjoy!

This recipe has many variations, with each household adding its own ingredients. However, generally, this dish combines raw poha with grated coconut, onion, lemon juice, peanuts, curry leaves, and other seasonings in this Dadpe Poha recipe. Once you make the mix, set it aside to soften and flavour.

It's made the same way as kanda poha, but it's topped with yummy Kala chana gravy called tari. The tari poha makes a delicious combination of healthy carbs and protein that makes it a wholesome and nourishing breakfast for everyone.

In this recipe, get the best of both kanda and batata! This poha is packed with crunchy potatoes and raw onions from the top. It can be served with spicy or sweet chutney. Try this delicious combination today.





So, what are you waiting for? Make these delicious Maharashtrian style poha recipes, and let us know which one you like the best!