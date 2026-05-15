When summer temperatures rise, your refrigerator becomes one of the most important tools for keeping food safe. But simply putting food in the fridge is not enough. India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, recently shared a simple but important reminder about how proper food storage can prevent contamination and keep your meals fresh for longer.

Your Fridge Needs Attention This Summer

In a recent post on X, the food authority highlighted that the freshness of food in your fridge depends on how carefully different foods are stored and segregated. According to FSSAI, one small habit of keeping raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate from other foods can go a long way.





This is an important step towards ensuring food safety, especially during the hot summer months when bacteria multiply faster. Summer heat creates the perfect environment for harmful bacteria to grow quickly. The moment food is exposed to warm temperatures for too long, the risk of spoilage rises sharply.

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Even if your refrigerator feels cold, poor storage practices can still lead to cross-contamination. This happens when bacteria from raw foods spread to ready-to-eat foods like fruits, vegetables, cooked meals, or leftovers. This contamination is often invisible. Food may look perfectly fine, smell normal, and still carry bacteria that can cause food poisoning, stomach infections, nausea, vomiting, and other digestive issues.

FSSAI's Fridge Storage Tips For Summer

1. Raw meat, chicken, and seafood can carry harmful bacteria. If their juices drip onto fruits, vegetables, dairy products, or cooked food, contamination can spread instantly. FSSAI advises keeping these items separate both while shopping and while storing them in the fridge.





2. Your refrigerator should stay below 5 degrees Celcius to slow down bacterial growth. A slightly higher temperature can create conditions where bacteria grow faster.





3. Eggs are highly sensitive to temperature changes. FSSAI recommends storing eggs inside the fridge and avoiding the consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, especially in summer. Proper refrigeration reduces the risk of bacterial contamination and keeps eggs fresher for longer.





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Foodborne illnesses often increase during the summer season. A simple mistake like placing raw chicken above leftover curry or leaving eggs unrefrigerated for too long can increase health risks. As FSSAI's message reminds, these risks are preventable.